HENDERSON, Ky. — Donald Wathen walked up to the rotunda of the original Carnegie portion of the Henderson County Public Library on Tuesday afternoon under false pretenses.

Wathen thought he was merely participating in a tour of the genealogy and local history department as part of the program of a Henderson Lions Club luncheon.

But it soon became obvious to him that something else was up. Chairs and a podium had been set up beneath the building’s dome. Moreover, waiting for him were friends, family and current and former library staff and board members.

Then Wathen, the second-longest serving director of the Henderson County Public Library who oversaw the institution during some of its greatest growth in size and mission, was asked to take a seat in front of the crowd.

A short time later, a large bronze plaque was unveiled that bears his likeness, summarizes his career at the library and proclaims that its Board of Trustees had conferred upon him the honorary title of librarian emeritus.

The plaque — which is dated 2020 but had been on hold because of the Covid pandemic — is to hang in the former board meeting room that has now been renamed the Donald Wathen Room, where it will join a portrait of Gen. Samuel Hopkins (who oversaw the laying out of the town of Henderson in 1797) and several prints of birds painted by former resident John James Audubon.