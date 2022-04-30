In January 2021, a British mother died after travelling to Turkey and having liposuction surgery.

Britons should also check that good aftercare will be available if they opt for a medical treatment in Turkey.

Any Briton planning to have medical treatment abroad should make sure their clinic is registered with authorities.

The National Travel Health Network and Centre advises: “Individuals considering travelling for treatment should discuss their plans carefully with their UK doctor, dentist or hospital specialist before committing to any procedure abroad.



