In January 2021, a British mother died after travelling to Turkey and having liposuction surgery.
Britons should also check that good aftercare will be available if they opt for a medical treatment in Turkey.
Any Briton planning to have medical treatment abroad should make sure their clinic is registered with authorities.
The National Travel Health Network and Centre advises: “Individuals considering travelling for treatment should discuss their plans carefully with their UK doctor, dentist or hospital specialist before committing to any procedure abroad.
