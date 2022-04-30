ER actress Jossara Jinaro died aged 48 on April 27 after battling cancer. The Judging Amy star’s husband Matt Bogado announced the devastating news in a Facebook post, alongside a photo of their young family.
The picture featured the couple’s family-of-four, showing their two children smiling together in an autumnal snap.
He penned: “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022.
“Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
“Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
The heartbroken widower added of the final days before her death: “Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.
“She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever.”
He concluded: “Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.
“A public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. More details will come soon.”
Jossara grew up in Columbia before moving to the US with her family.
She began her acting career at the tender age of 16, landing roles in ER and Judging Amy.
Jossara branched out into writing and directing before starring in films.
She starred in films including Devil’s Rejects, a Rob Zombie film, Havoc, with Anne Hathaway, TenTricks with Leah Thompson, Fly Boys, with Stephen Baldwin, Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center, with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena, and Lionsgate’s hip-hop movie Go For It!.
Friends and family paid tribute to Jossara following the sad news of her death.
The actress’ cousin commented on Facebook: “My beautiful brave cousin.
“She is an inspiration in resilience , strength, and bravery.
“Sending you and the boys love and light and remembering my prima with love.”
A friend added: “Jossara was one of the first people I worked with when I got in the business.
“She was so wonderful and kind.
“I am proud to call her my friend. God bless her and your family.”
Fan Georgejansen commented on Jossara’s final Instagram post, shared in 2021 in view of her 51,000 followers: “With the wings of God, fly young lady… Fly.”
Burtonperez also wrote: “Fly with the angels.”
