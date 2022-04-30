Katie Holmes confirms new relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III

American actress Katie Holmes sparked dating rumors with she was spotted packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III.

The Dawson’s Creek star confirmed her new romance with the Grammy-nominated star after the two were spotted taking a stroll in New York City on Thursday.

They were also clicked walking hand in hand and with their arms wrapped around each other.

PEOPLE magazine reported that they eventually left the park to visit the Guggenheim Museum along with Katie’s mom, Kathy Holmes.

This has been the first time since Holmes’ made her romance public after she and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. broke up in May 2021 after about eight months of dating.

Prior to Vitolo, Holmes dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She shares 16-year-old daughter Suri with Cruise.