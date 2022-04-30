Image courtesy of Pixabay

By ERIC THOMAS

Courtesy Kansas Reflector

I like to consider myself an advocate

for the environment: someone who believes that climate change is a

dangerous and advancing threat. I fret that our government doesn’t do

more to encourage sustainability and alternative energy.

But I am striking some weak stances there with “believe” and “fret.” What about some action on my part?

The best I muster is minimizing the

damage that I regularly do to the environment. I choose a car that gets

good gas mileage. I run our laundry at night to avoid peak power hours. I

scold my son and daughter about not recycling.

Those changes allow me to stay in my

comfy place of privileged consumption. Those tiny actions minimize my

outsized first-world environmental impact.

Two Kansas podcasts this week provide

similar ways to begin healing our environment, rather than limiting the

daily damage we impart.

Together, the podcasts offer dual

serendipities. First, their timing is extraordinary. Both episodes —

posted on consecutive days on different podcasting channels — overlap by

considering how backyard gardens with native plants can foster monarch

butterflies.

The second serendipity is considering

the strikingly beautiful monarch butterfly. Its marathon migratory

pattern from Canada to Mexico over the course of generations of

reproduction is a natural miracle. Add to that the precision of their

migration (the butterflies take their cues from the angle of the sun in

the sky).

Here are the two podcasts that

magically overlapped in discussing how our backyard gardens can be more

than a place to dump annual bags of red mulch:

Wildflowers and Native Plants from the Flatlander Podcast, April 22 Monarch Watch from the Uncovering Kansas podcast, April 23

The connection to Kansas for the monarch butterfly comes from its migratory path through our state, and also from the Kansas-based nonprofit organization that for 30 years has been working toward their preservation.

Chip Taylor, the founder and director

of Monarch Watch, connects the butterfly with today’s largest

environmental issues on Uncovering Kansas.

“Monarchs are important because they

are symbolic of how we are managing the planet and the effect that we

are having on the planet,” Taylor says. “The fact that the monarch

population is going down is troubling because this is one of the most

fantastic natural phenomena on the planet. We’ve got to be paying

attention.

“And the monarchs are telling us that we aren’t paying attention.”

In eight countries, Monarch Watch has created more that 38,000 waystations: locations where monarchs can find their coveted milkweed plant.

Taylor explains that selecting a

native milkweed plant is vital. Blindly buying any old milkweed might

mean inadvertently harming monarchs with pesticides.

“People who buy milkweed — tropical

milkweed in particular — from big-box stores,” Taylor said. “And they

take those plants home to raise a few monarch caterpillars on them. Two

or three bites of that foliage, if it’s been treated with these

neonicotinoid pesticides, those butterflies are curled up and writhing

at the bottom of the pot.”

The guest on this week’s Flatlander

Podcast also asks listeners to be mindful of what they plant. Brad Guhr,

an educator at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, explains why we

should choose native plants.

Guhr says native plants should give

back to the environment in which they are planted as much as they take.

(This sounds like a grand ambition for us all.) He agrees with Taylor

that it’s often difficult to find such plants at national hardware and

retail chains.

However, finding the right plant can create a thriving natural environment.

“The more diversity that you get at

that plant level, the more diversity you are going to get at that animal

level, more high up,” Guhr says. “And I think that is where another

level of enjoyment comes in. Wanting to see the wildlife that gets

attracted to a landscape.”

Of course, this kind of

thoughtfulness about what plants we select flies in the face of the

weekend warrior mentality of maintaining the stereotypical suburban

backyard. It’s so tempting to race through the Home Depot nursery and

choose a plant that might survive in an empty plant bed back home. We

want to spend just a few hours to simply make our yard “look cute.” Both

guests make the case for being more mindful.

Eventually, even Guhr’s interview turns to the monarch.

“You bet I am going to talk about the

monarch butterfly and all of the lessons that it brings along,” Guhr

says. “Especially as it becomes more imperiled and we see these trends

of its reduction in our environment, it’s easy to sound the alarms and

try to highlight all of the different reasons that the monarch provides

for us.”

Taylor sees the monarch’s symbolic value in prodding environmental curiosity and action.

“It’s a platform that we’ve got,”

Taylor says. “The monarch butterfly is iconic. It’s cherished by a lot

of people. And it gives us an opportunity to talk about a change that’s

occurring.”

Savvy, lazy or crazy, Putin will soon lose power

When Experts Attack, April 21, 2022

In his interview with host Jon

Niccum, Valery Dzutsati, a visiting assistant professor at the

University of Kansas, draws a parallel between the Russian invasion of

Ukraine in 2022 to the Russian-Japanese war in 1904. Detailed

connections like these deliver what the title of the podcasts promises:

experts attacking. Dzutsaki says that the 1904 war resulted in the first

Russian revolution against the contemporary rulers of Russia. Will that

happen again? Dzutsati predicts the end of Putin’s power in the next

five years.

Chris Courtwright

That Guy in Hutch, April 21, 2022

Chris Courtwright delivers a

behind-the-scenes tick-tock of how the Kansas Legislative Research

Department makes financial projections. While this sounds dry,

Courtwright’s voice rings with the righteous conviction of a dedicated

numbers guy. The wonky breakdown of economics and taxes will help

listeners understand: