OpTic Texas player Indervir ‘iLLeY” Dhaliwal will miss the Call of Duty League Pro-Am tournament next weekend with a thumb injury, OpTic head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier announced in a video on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Dhaliwal hadn’t missed a CDL match since his rookie debut in January 2020 with the Dallas Empire. Lussier said Dhaliwal started feeling discomfort at Major II in Minnesota, but the injury wasn’t serious and he was already on the road to recovery.

“We are extremely optimistic that it’s going to be resolved pretty quickly,” Lussier said in the video, and added that the specialist OpTic saw wasn’t concerned. “Once he’s done and fully capable of playing again, he’s going to be in the lineup.”

Jordon “General “General will sub in for OpTic Texas during the tournament, which won’t count for Call of League points but will be the first pro-am tournament since the CDL started in 2020.

General has teamed alongside OpTic poster star Seth “Scump” Abner since they were members of the Chicago Huntsmen. The OpTic substitute played with tremendous success in Challengers with eight tournament wins since Jan. 16.

“We are excited to have him on board and come in and show what he’s got,” Lussier said. “He’s been around for a while waiting for an opportunity like this, so it’s going to be cool to see him play at the top level of play.”

Dhaliwal won a world championship that year and had one of his best series for OpTic Texas in the Major I grand final against Atlanta FaZe. OpTic’s focus is Major III, and wants Dhaliwal to be ready for pool play against the Major II champion Los Angeles Guerillas.

OpTic Texas trails Atlanta FaZe in the CDL standings and has a match with Atlanta on May 22. Texas remains 3-0 against FaZe on the season, and could use Dhaliwal at full strength for the upcoming matchup.

Find more OpTic coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more esports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.