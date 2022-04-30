Mike, 78 – whose band The Scaffold sang the hit Lily The Pink – gave us a tour of their childhood home in Allerton, Liverpool, now run by the National Trust. He recalled when Bye Bye Love by the Everly Brothers came on the radio at 20 Forthlin Road, the teens who went on to create their own chart-toppers would belt out harmonies.

Mike said: “This is a very important house for harmonies – they would influence music that conquered the world. It was a family institution.” Other favourites included Tutti Frutti by Little Richard (1955) and Elvis Presley’s Hound Dog (1956).

The pair could hear the latest tunes after dad Jim wired headphones up from downstairs so they could listen to Radio Luxembourg.

The family moved to the terraced house in 1955, but a year later mum Mary – who inspired currently touring Sir Paul, 79, to write Let It Be – died from breast cancer surgery complications.

Mike said: “Memories here are double-edged. But it has fond memories for me, listening to our kid strumming on his guitar, creating songs.”