STAFFORD — Jennifer Miller loves animals. The Waterbury native, who moved to Stafford 15 years ago, has parlayed that love for four-legged friends to become one of the town’s animal control officers, a position she has held for two years.
“I always wanted to take care of animals and be a vet,” she said. “Any chance to play with animals, be around animals, I always was.”
But her life went a different way at first, she said, choosing not to pursue a career in veterinary medicine, instead getting a job at a mortgage company, where she worked for eight years, while raising her three children.
“I moved in with my grandmother to help her pay her bills on her house after my grandfather passed away,” she said. “I was 18 years old and I didn’t want her to lose her house. So I moved in with her and I was just looking for a good job. So I came across this data entry, mortgage job online, and that’s where I went and grew with it.”
Then, when the mortgage crash hit in 2008, Miller lost her job.
“I bounced around a bunch of random jobs. I worked at daycares,” she said. “My daughter was born in 2010, so right after she was born, I decided to try nursing because I always liked helping people. I did senior care. I took care of elderly people for a long time.
“When I started here, I was still taking (nursing) classes at Goodwin (University), but when COVID hit, my youngest has a compromised immune system and I said to my husband, ‘I can’t take that risk of working in a hospital and bringing home who knows what to a child that it could kill.’ So I stopped nursing.
“During the whole time I was in nursing school, I fostered kittens,” she said. “That was my thing. I fostered for about 10 years.”
In September 2020, she landed the job as animal control officer for Stafford, working part-time, on-call evenings.
When the full-time position opened in April 2021, the town offered the position to her.
“I couldn’t turn it down,” she said.
Miller works out of the animal control office at 80 Upper Road five hours a day and then is on-call the rest of the day in case of emergencies.
She said that fostering kittens for so long was what helped prepare her for the animal control position. Two kittens that are less than two weeks old are in her foster care now.
“Every three, four hours they get bottle fed,” she said.
It hasn’t always been easy, she said, as sometimes she takes in cats that are too far-gone health-wise.
“I had some that passed away within the first couple of days of me having them,” she said.
She said that experience helped gird herself for when she has to go into homes where there are dead animals.
“It doesn’t hit me as hard,” she said. “It stinks, but it’s OK. I can handle it.”
Miller said she creates a bond with the animals she cares for at the shelter.
“I fall in love with all the animals I have,” she said. “I had a dog here last summer; she was with me about four months. I cried when she went home. I found her an amazing home here in town. But when she went home, I was lost without her. She’d sit here during the day with me.”
Staying interactive with the animals is important to Miller.
“I bring them in one at a time,” she said. “They’ll hang out. I walk every dog every day, as long as it’s not raining out.”
She said she is also often contacted regarding wildlife.
“Usually I refer them to a wildlife officer who has the proper training, but I go out for dog bites,” she said. “I make sure the reports are written up, that the proper people are notified.”
Miller said she also takes in domestic animals from families that can no longer take care of their pets.
“We have families that can’t keep their animals for whatever reasons,” she said. “They can surrender them here and I will keep them here for as long as it takes to find them a good home. I refuse to euthanize. I won’t, unless the dog is the most vicious thing I’ve ever seen, which I’ve never seen.
“I treat them like they’re my own,” she said. “They get fed twice a day. They get blankets, they get walked. I’ll go out and play ball with them. It’s very rewarding.”
A new thing Miller said she encountered a couple months ago was a rabid raccoon.
She said if anyone sees an animal that may be rabid, to call her, and she’ll assess the situation and whether they need attention.
On occasion, she said, she’d get a collection of small animals that may have been orphaned, including a box of baby bunnies that a person once brought in.
“I was able to find an animal rehabber and get them there and they made it,” she said.
Estimating how many animals Miller has on average at the animal control shelter is difficult, as they tend to get adopted within two weeks; most recently she had about a dozen cats and dogs.
“Occasionally we’ll get one that stays longer,” she said, “but it’s because it’s a dog that doesn’t get along with the other dogs or cats (in their house). So it’s trying to find that one family that has no animals.”
She said she also takes care of animals for people who don’t have anywhere to put their animal for personal reasons, such as a dog whose owner is in the hospital.
“I always tell people and I make sure people know, that if you’re sick, if you’re going to better yourself, if something in your life is just not right and you need me to take care of your animal for a short period of time, I’ll do it,” she said.
“We can’t take all of them. I have had to turn away a couple. We have a lot of people right now who have 2-year old-dogs that they got at the beginning of COVID that now they don’t want anymore. They’re going back to work and they can’t handle having the dog. I refer them out to agencies, rescues that can help.”
Miller said she is very happy where she is and doesn’t intend to leave her position any time soon.
“I’m close to town for my kids,” she said. “I am literally three minutes from home. At night, I come down and feed the dogs. I usually take my daughter with me and she’ll help me. It’s nice. I know a lot of people here in town since I’ve lived here about 15 years, so that’s nice too.”
Source link