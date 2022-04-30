Piping on the Green returned to the campus of the Celtic Cup last Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, drawing hundreds to the eighth annual Scottish festival to enjoy music, food and fun.

“We are back and we are back strong,” said Rita Smith of the Highland Rim Scottish Society as the sounds of bagpipes played in the background during the afternoon session of the event. “We so excited to bring Scottish music and culture and arts and crafts and food to all the people here in Tullahoma and the surrounding areas.”

The festival’s live music was sponsored by South Jackson Civic Center and featured The Secret Commonwealth, Piper Jones Band, the Triquetra Troupe, Doon the Brae and will be headlined by The Jacobites by Name. Will Prater returned as the Master of Ceremonies of the festival, which celebrated National Tartan Day, which was April 6, where in A.D. 1320 the Declaration of Arbroath, for Scottish independence, was signed. The Celtic Cup Owners Chris and Denise Smith were at the festival with Celtic crafts, Highland pipers and workshops. They also held their Medieval Mug eatery outdoors with Scottish and Irish fare such as fish and chips, bridies, scotch eggs and turkey legs.