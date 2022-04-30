Alex Goligoski‘s puppy soft-coated wheaten terrier’s name is Jax and he’s almost one and half years old.

Each month, Wild.com will feature a Minnesota Wild Player and his pet(s), presented by PetSmart.

John Rikess: What kind of pets do you have currently?

Alex Goligoski: A Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier named Jax who’s one and a half years old.

JR: Still in the puppy phase?

AG: Oh, definitely!

JR: What is his personality like? Lively? A fun dog to have?

AG: Yeah, he’s pretty high energy, needs his exercise, but yeah likes to chase the squirrels, and he’s definitely still a puppy!

JR: A good dog to have in Minnesota, to be outside running around?

AG: Exactly! Yeah, he likes running that’s for sure.

JR: And I’m guessing with you on the road traveling a good amount, he likes to see you come home from a long trip like this one?

AG: Yeah, he gathers by the door and when I get home from wherever really, I just get full on tackled, yeah, he gets pretty excited.

JR: So you knew you wanted a terrier, you were looking for that specific breed I’m guessing?

AG: Definitely! The summer before we saw the same breed, we saw this dog and we were like oh my gosh what is that? We were at the Bistro Eateries, I’m sure you’ve been there, but we saw this dog and I went up to the couple and asked what kind of terrier it was. They raved about its temperament and everything, so we were like this is the one.

JR: Of course, you need to have it! How is Jax with the family, with hanging out, temperament, you said he’s still an excited puppy?

AG: Definitely still a puppy that loves attention, so you know he will just stare at you and swat at your hand. He likes being petted and you know with two kids, 5 and 4 years old, they give him pretty good attention. He’s great around them.

JR: Perfect ages for a one-and-a-half-year-old dog to have hanging on them.

AG: For sure, for sure!

JR: Growing up in Grand Rapids, did you have any pets?

AG: Yeah, we had cats growing up, actually. We had a couple different cats, and before Jax we had a bulldog that unfortunately passed away last year, so this is our second dog.

JR: Did you plan on getting Jax for a while or was it more of a spur-of-the-moment decision?

AG: Yeah, our theory was, we wanted to get a puppy to keep our older dog young, but I don’t know if that really worked, it seemed to work in reverse. I mean Jax was three months old, and we only had them both for a few months.

JR: Any other pets in the future or are you set with Jax for right now?

AG: I think probably just Jax for now. With our two young kids it just seems like a good place to be. So yeah, no plans right now.