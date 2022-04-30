BRISTOL, VA — Mrs. Joan Anderson Murray passed from her home to the Church Triumphant on Monday, April 11, 2022. Joan was born in Bluefield, WV on August 26, 1940. She graduated from King College in Bristol, TN where she met the love of her life, Curtis Murray. They wed in 1962.

Joan was always “the preacher’s wife,” faithfully serving her Lord beside her beloved husband. She loved to teach, play the organ and piano, sing . . . anything to praise God. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, genealogy, and being “Jojo” to her grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by Curtis, her husband of 55 years; her parents William R. and Phyllis Sluss Anderson; and her daughter Deborah Lynn Murray. Survivors include her daughter Cynthia (Mark) Smith of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren Samuel and Abigail Smith; sister Sally A. Burns of Kingsport, TN; nephew Brad (Lindsey) Burns of Raleigh, NC; sister-in-law Janice Long of Rockledge, FL; and niece Sheila (Steve) Miller of Marion, VA.

A memorial service will be held at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church in Bristol, VA on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.