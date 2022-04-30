Roundup: Shawnee goes 9-0 in WBL boys tennis dual matches - The Lima News

VAN WERT — Shawnee finished 9-0 in Western Buckeye League boys tennis regular season matches with a 5-0 victory Friday against Van Wert.

Singles players Gabe Burke, Mason Stahl and Mac Davis and the doubles teams of Salah Muhammad and Gabe Rutter and Shashank Chanomolu and Trevor Bowers all won as the Indians (13-2 overall) have not lose any league singles or doubles matches this season.

Elida 5, Wapakoneta 0

Singles players Jaden Neuman, Ben Osmon and Dylan Byers and the doubles teams of James Mitchell and Eben Jackson and Kase Fletcher and Alex Dunahay all won.

Bath 4, Defiance 1

Singles players Daniel Bolon and Ezra Bolon and the doubles teams of Will Miller and Austin Miller and Britton Hall and Caiden Bush won for Bath.

Baseball

Perry 13, Vanlue 1

VANLUE — Winning pitcher Preston Evans and Hunter Klett combined to allow one hit and two walks while striking out 10 in five innings. Travis Nanchoff had a triple and two RBI and teammate Joey Hoersten doubled.

St. Marys 9, Kenton 1

KENTON — Winning pitcher Ethan Hollandsworth and Ty Kiehl combined to not give up an earned run, five hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings. Brayden Sullivan had three hits, including a double, and an RBI and teammate Greg Felver had two doubles and two RBI. Trevor Robinson had two hits for Kenton.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Celina 2

CELINA — Carter Schimmoeller and Kaleb Yoder each had three hits for O-G. Zander Jones had two hits, including a double, and two RBI and Quinn Andrew doubled for Celina.

Wayne Trace 8,

Crestview 7

HAVILAND — Carston Hunter had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI, Ayden Lichtenstieger had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Parker Speith had a double and two RBI for Crestview.

St. Henry 1,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — Winning pitcher Dusty Lange allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings. Teammate Bryce Brookhart had two hits, including a double.

Ridgemont 10, Elgin 6

MT. VICTORY — Brylee McGue had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Mas Stuck had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Jebadiah McGue had two hits and an RBI, Hayden Oates had two hits and an RBI and Xavier Stuck had a hit and two RBI for Ridgemont.

Ottoville 8, Spencerville 7

OTTOVILLE — Jayden Saxton had two hits, including a double, and three RBI and Jace Langhals had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for Ottoville. Ringwald had two doubles and four RBI for Spencerville.

Upper Scioto Valley 4,

Hardin Northern 3

MCGUFFEY — Winning pitcher Maddox Underwood allowed five hits, one earned run and five walks while striking out six in seven innings. Teammate Alex Sanders had a hit and two RBI.

Hardin Northern 3,

Upper Scioto Valley 2

MCGUFFEY — Winning pitcher Zach Spearman allowed four hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out six in seven innings. Teammate Bodi Hipsher had a double and two RBI.

Delphos Jefferson 5,

Bluffton 4

BLUFFTON — Braylon Scalf had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Vincent Murray had two hits and two RBI. Quinn Eachus had a double for Bluffton.

Coldwater 7, Kalida 3

KALIDA — Josh Kaup had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Casey Goodwin had a pair of two RBI for Coldwater. Jaden Smith had a double and Colin Hoffman had a pair of RBI for Kalida.

Wapakoneta 11, Elida 0

WAPAKONETA — Winning pitcher Braedon Goulet allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in five innings. He also had a double and two RBI. Landon Brandt had a hit and three RBI and Kaden Siefring had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Mike Niebel and Gabe Adcock had Elida’s hits.

Softball

Wapakoneta 4,

Elida 0

ELIDA — Winning pitcher Rylie Jeanneret allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings. Allie Wilson had two hits and an RBI and Aubryn Schnarre had a hit and two RBI. Lacie Moening, Leah Ramirez and Kylie Biglow each had a hit for Elida.

Van Wert 16,

Shawnee 3

VAN WERT — Winning pitcher Emilee Phillips did not give up a run or walk and allowed three hits while striking out five in four innings. She also had a double, a home run and four RBI and teammate Emma Kennedy had two hits and two RBI. Haylee Wurm had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Shawnee.

Coldwater 4,

Ansonia 2

COLDWATER — Winning pitcher Madison Wendel allowed one earned run, eight hits and a walk while striking out 12 in seven innings. Teammate Maddie Sheffer had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Delphos Jefferson 14,

Bluffton 3

BLUFFTON — Jessa Rostorfer had three hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBI and Lillian Baungh had a home run and two RBI for Jefferson. Sophie Bricker had two hits and an RBI and Riley Busch had a triple and an RBI for Bluffton.

Marion Local 10,

Spencerville 6

MARIA STEIN — Allison Dirsken had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI, Paige Bruggeman had three hits and two RBI, Kailee Beyke had two hits and two RBI and Ava Evers had two hits and two RBI for Marion Local. Quincey Baumgartner and Maddy Layman each had two hits and an RBI for Spencerville.

Leipsic 17,

Patrick Henry 13

LEIPSIC — Marisa Hermiller had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI, Jocelyn Hermiller had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI and Samantha Hazelton had three hits and an RBI for Leipsic.

Paulding 11,

Columbus Grove 10

COLUMBUS GROVE — Abby Stechschulte had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI and Shay Schroeder had two hits, including a double, for Grove.

Wayne Trace 6, Parkway 5

ROCKFORD — Meg Henkle and Paige Stepheson each had two hits and an RBI for Parkway.

Celina 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

GLANDORF — Payton Bertke had a double, a home run and six RBI and teammate Sara Giesige had three hits and two RBI. Evey Bennett had a home run and two RBI for O-G.

Lincolnview 18,

Kalida 0

KALIDA — Sydney Fackler, Kendall Bollenbacher, Emma Bowersock and Kately Beair combined to not give up a walk and allow three hits while striking out seven in five innings. Addysen Stevens had three hits and three RBI.

Track & field

Archbold Walker/Dilbone Relays

ARCHBOLD — Leipsic’s Sara Cupp and Seth Apple won the girls and boys discus respectively.

Colleges

Softball

UNOH 5, Cleary 0

LIMA — Winning pitcher Carlie Hanes allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings.

Payton Albright had a home run and two RBI and Emily Lenke had a hit and two RBI.

UNOH 8, Cleary 0

LIMA — Hanes did not give up a hit and allowed two walks while striking out seven in five innings.

Ally Cumming had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI.

Ohio Northern 9,

John Carroll 0

ADA — Winning pitcher Ashley Lenser allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings. Lauren Renner had three hits, including a double and a home run, and four RBI, and Abby Elliott had two doubles and three RBI.

Ohio Northern 10,

John Carroll 0

ADA — Winning pitcher Allie Bican did not give up a hit and allowed one walk while striking out five in five innings. Renner had two doubles and two RBI, Kaylie Griffin had a home run and three RBI and Sydney Motylinski had a home run and two RBI.

Men’s golf

Bluffton in seventh

HARRISON — The Bluffton University men’s golf team struggled with its short game on day one of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships. The Beavers stand in 7th place, but they are still firmly within striking distance of Mount St. Joseph and Franklin heading into round two.

Senior Spencer Daniels (Ashland) carried the torch on Friday, shooting an 81 which placed him in a tie for 19th place. Two strokes back is reigning HCAC Player of the Week Nathan Eberle (Grove City).

Clay Quellhorst (St. Marys/Memorial) and Nick Offenburger (Mansfield/Lexington) rounded out the top four on day one as they both shot 86. Looking to keep up his momentum after holing out from 161 yards on number 18 will be Hunter Jolliff (Elida) who finished with an 87 on Friday.

Bluffton is back at Miami Whitewater Forest on Saturday for day two of the HCAC Championships. The Beavers will be in the first flight, starting with an 11 a.m. tee time for Jolliff.

