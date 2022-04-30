St. Andrew’s tennis may need a bigger trophy case after returning from the Class 1A state championships in Orlando with a haul of new hardware.

The boys now have three back-to-back-to-back titles, and the girls won their sixth straight for 10 total, both teams maintaining the state records for most current consecutive wins.

“It absolutely feels great to have these runs going for both the boys and girls teams,” coach Reid Rafter said.

With more than 70 students competing in team tennis at St. Andrew’s, the Scots’ strategy is simple.

Each year, the program sets lays out two goals: 1.) to get every student into at least one dual match, and 2.) to see every student qualify to play in the state tournament.