Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder Robinhood Markets, Inc., is displayed on a screen during his company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Friday.

Apple — Apple’s stock price dipped 2% after CFO Luca Maestri said supply chain issues would hurt third-quarter sales by as much as $8 billion. Still, many analysts on Wall Street remained positive on the company after its recent earnings report that topped expectations. One analyst said any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.

Amazon — Shares dropped more than 9% after Amazon disclosed weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. The tech giant also posted a $7.6 billion loss on its investment into Rivian, which lost more than half its value in the quarter.

Roku — Shares of Roku popped more than 4% after the digital media player manufacturer on Thursday reported sales that exceeded expectations in its recent quarter. Roku posted a revenue of $733.7 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $718 million.

Intel — Shares fell more than 3% after Intel issued weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter, overshadowing stronger-than-expected earnings for the previous quarter.

Robinhood — The retail brokerage stock dropped nearly 10% following a first-quarter report that showed declining revenue and monthly active users. CEO Vlad Tenev said that the company saw its customers with smaller accounts trade less when the market fell.

Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Baidu — Chinese technology stocks surged after policymakers in the country signaled an easing of the crackdown on tech companies. Alibaba rallied more than 10%, Pinduoduo soared 15% and Baidu jumped more than 8%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb — The biopharmaceutical stock dipped 1.5% despite an earnings report that topped expectations. On Friday, Bristol-Myers Squibb disclosed it earned $1.96 per share on revenues of $11.65 billion. The company was forecasted to earn $1.91 per share on revenues of $11.36 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Honeywell International — Shares jumped 2% after Honeywell reported earnings that surpassed expectations. Honeywell posted earnings of $1.91 per share on revenues of $8.38 billion. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.86 earnings per share on revenues of $8.29 billion.

Chevron — Shares dipped 1% even after Chevron posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Chevron posted earnings per share of $3.36 per share on revenues of $54.37 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.27 earnings per share on revenues of $47.94 billion.

Exxon Mobil — Exxon Mobil’s stock price dipped 1% after the oil and gas company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The energy company earned $2.07 per share, lower than Refinitiv estimates of $2.12 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil reported revenues of $90.5 billion, compared to a Refinitiv forecast of $92.7 billion.

