Sir Jim, 69, who owns petrochemical giant Ineos, submitted his £4.25billion offer for the Premier League club at the 11th hour. But Boehly’s £3.5billion was believed to have clinched the deal. This came despite Sir Jim’s pledge to invest £1.75billion over the next decade for developing the club’s Stamford Bridge ground, team and infrastructure.

A further £2.5billion was committed to the Charitable Trust to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement Ineos said: “This is a British bid for a British club.

“We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and the community.”

The UK’s richest man, Ratcliffe explored buying Chelsea in 2019 but decided to buy French club Nice instead. It was thought previous due diligence would speed up the process.

But while there was no official confirmation from Boehly’s consortium, Chelsea or the Raine banking group, who are overseeing the sale, the American was last night expected to be confirmed as the Blues’ buyer. The news comes after Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton, two rivals bidders, were told that they would not advance in the process.

The consortium led by Boehly, who has a background in sports ownership with his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Dodgers, had been considered favourites from the outset.

The Government must grant a new licence to allow the sale to be completed.

Chelsea hope to have a new owner in place by the end of May.