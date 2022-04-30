April 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
Baumgardner: UDFAs to watch
Phones are lighting up as we type. Undrafted free agents will be finalizing deals soon, notably the priority prospects who teams have been watching for some time. A few guys who made it through undrafted that were of surprise: Nebraska LB Jojo Domann, Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch and, of course, Nevada QB Carson Strong.
Domann had a fringe third-round grade from Dane Brugler. A knee injury in his past could’ve scared teams off a bit. Domann’s not huge (6-1, 228) but he’s an active athlete who is around the football and should have his pick of UDFA deals. Diesch, a 6-7, 301-pound left tackle who is very thin but very quick with his feet.
And Strong, who threw for 74 touchdowns and better than 9,300 yards in college at Nevada. Not a shock he winds up undrafted, to be frank. Strong looked limited in a number of areas at the Senior Bowl, but not to a point where he won’t be able to add value on a roster with depth as a potential backup. He’s not going to be able to hold up vs. pressure in the NFL over a full season, but he has a lot of potential No. 2 value as a very young player.
Nick Baumgardner·
Senior Writer, Detroit
April 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Final picks by college
Georgia leads the way by five and Cincinnati had more picks Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma and more.
The Athletic NFL Staff
Final draft picks by college:
Georgia 15 (7-round record)
LSU 10
Cincinnati 9
Penn State 8
Alabama 7
Oklahoma 7
Ohio State 6
Baylor 6
Ole Miss 6
UCLA 6
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
Iowa State QB Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant
A four-year starter at Iowa State, Purdy operated out of the shotgun in offensive coordinator Tom Manning’s balanced scheme. He finished his prolific career as the all-time winningest quarterback in Cyclones history (30-17) and owns 32 school records, including total offense (13,347) and total touchdowns (100). Purdy is a cerebral passer who controls his ball speeds well to layer throws and deliver with placement away from defenders. His average arm strength and inconsistent responses to pressure led to mistakes on film and will be further exposed vs. NFL speed. Overall, Purdy is sharp and athletic with a productive resume, but he is undersized with unremarkable physical tools, forcing him to be perfect with his accuracy and timing. He projects as a potential NFL backup with a Colt McCoy-like ceiling.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
No. 260 pick FB Zander Horvath to the Chargers
Horvath shared the rushing duties over the past four seasons with the Boilermakers, setting career bests in rushing and receiving as a junior in 2020. Horvath has linebacker size with sculpted muscle and pop at contact as a lead blocker.
He tested well above average for a fullback, and although his tape doesn’t show an explosive athlete, his agility, balance and straight-line speed are impressive. He needs to improve his patience and pad level if he hopes to receive NFL carries. Overall, Horvath lacks the instincts of a full-time ball carrier, but he has the blocking upside, pass-catching skills and special teams experience to compete for an NFL roster spot.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
No. 259 pick S Nazeeh Johnson to the Chiefs
A four-year starter at Marshall, Johnson rotated between nickel and free safety and recorded consistent production each season. Johnson plays with outstanding balance in coverage with the athletic twitch to mirror and make sudden start-stops (his elite testing numbers match his athleticism on tape).
He is a solid wrap tackler, although his lack of ideal length and play strength might be an issue in the NFL. A team captain, the coaches use phrases like “unselfish dude” and “tough as dirt” to describe him. Overall, Johnson lacks ideal size and will be tardy with his reads at times, but his explosiveness and resilient attitude are traits worth the investment as a nickel defender and special teamer.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
No. 258 pick WR Samori Toure to the Packers
Toure transferred to Nebraska in January 2021 for his final season and led the Huskers in receiving, including two 70-plus-yard catches (only Alabama’s Jameson Williams had more).
Toure is a salesman in his routes with the pacing and controlled feet to create pockets of separation at the stem. He caught the ball well on his Nebraska tape, with the focus to track without slowing his momentum. However, he needs to improve his balance through contact and in the open field to shake tacklers. Overall, Toure struggles with physical press coverage and crowded catch points, but he has the explosive route speed to earn a spot on an NFL depth chart.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
No. 257 pick OL Marquis Hayes to the Cardinals
A three-year starter at Oklahoma, Hayes was a mainstay at left guard in former head coach Lincoln Riley’s balanced scheme. With only two years of varsity experience in high school, he showed steady improvement each season in Norman and produced his best tape in 2021 as arguably the best offensive lineman in the Big 12.
While some blockers rely on power and others rely on angles, Hayes relies on both and I was impressed by his ability to make split-second adjustments. He will rely too much on his length at times, but plays violent and stout and does a great job with the balancing act of staying composed while also unleashing hell on defenders when the opportunity is there. Overall, Hayes needs continued development with his technique and pad level, but he has the mauling strength, smooth movements and blocking instincts to be equally efficient as a run blocker and pass protector. He should compete for an NFL starting role as a rookie.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
No. 256 pick edge Jesse Luketa to the Cardinals
A two-year starter at Penn State, Luketa bounced between defensive end and linebacker in defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s hybrid front-seven. The Canadian native put his name on the NFL radar as a junior and had his most complete season as a senior, showing off his versatility and finishing third on the team in tackles for loss (8.5).
A charged-up athlete, Luketa has an aggressive field demeanor with chase speed and finishing instincts. Although he has some tweener traits and frenetic habits, he usually plays assignment sound to fill/spill and create knock-back at contact. Overall, Luketa doesn’t have a great feel as a pass rusher and lacks consistency in coverage, but he is a good-sized athlete and covers ground with his active pursuit motor. He projects as a regular on special teams coverages and a hybrid rush linebacker in sub.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
No. 253 pick S Russ Yeast to the Rams
After four seasons at Louisville, Yeast transferred to Kansas State and put himself on the NFL radar with a career year. He is a competitive yet disciplined player to react quickly in short zone or show his range from the post. He has a knack for timely swats at the catch point (led Big 12 in passes defended in 2021). He is willing in the run game, but can find himself attached to blockers. Overall, Yeast has cornerback-safety tweener traits, but he is an urgent player with the flow skills and cover awareness to compete for a nickel role in the NFL.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
No. 252 pick edge Jeffrey Gunter to the Bengals
A three-year starter at Coastal Carolina, Gunter played the “Bandit” edge rusher position in defensive coordinator Chad Staggs’ 3-4 base scheme. His four-year stint with the Chanticleers was sandwiched around one season at NC State, finishing his Coastal Carolina career No. 2 in tackles for loss (40.0) and sacks (18.0), behind his mentor Tarron Jackson (2021 sixth-rounder by the Philadelphia Eagles).
Gunter bursts off the snap and flashes disruptive traits thanks to his closing speed and football radar. However, he relies more on aggression and effort than a strategic rush plan and lacks the fluidity to easily patch moves together. Overall, Gunter is tightly wound as a pass rusher, and his inconsistent power could limit his pro ceiling, but he has projectable linear athleticism with the competitive energy that is easy to appreciate. He projects as a subpackage rusher with the potential to be more with continued development.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
No. 251 pick RB Isiah Pacheco to the Chiefs
A three-year starter at Rutgers, Pacheco was the lead back in offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson’s balanced scheme. He led the team in rushing each of the past three seasons and posted consistent yet unspectacular production playing behind a lackluster offensive line (finished his career No. 7 on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,442 yards).
Pacheco pounds his typewriter feet with quickness and violence as he picks through the congestion and looks for a speed track to show off his wheels. Though his urgent run style is a plus, it also works against him as he battles inconsistent tempo at the line of scrimmage. Overall, Pacheco is a fast, energetic runner with the toughness and pass-blocking upside to stick in the NFL, but he needs to add patience and pace to his run diet and play with better control to have a chance at a pro career.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
Commanders notified Carson Wentz of Sam Howell pick
Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he shared with new QB Carson Wentz why they drafted Sam Howell.
The Athletic NFL Staff
Ron Rivera said he and Carson Wentz spoke before the Commanders drafted Sam Howell. Explained the pick was about taking a developmental rookie.
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
No. 249 pick OT Rasheed Walker to the Packers
A three-year starter at Penn State, Walker lined up at left tackle in offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense. He was one of the prizes of signing day in 2018 and started 32 consecutive games at left tackle over the last three years before a knee injury sidelined him toward the end of the 2021 season.
Walker has intriguing physical traits with a ready-made frame, quick feet and body flexibility. However, he doesn’t consistently play under control and has a long list of bad habits (over-setting, poor angles, stopping his feet) and will require an influential offensive line coach in the NFL to develop his technique. Overall, Walker has the frame, raw power and body fluidity to be effective, but he too often sacrifices his balance and loses his bearings to stay connected. He has starting talent, but he must become more detail oriented to be a better-than-replaceable NFL starter.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
No. 247 pick QB Skylar Thompson to the Dolphins
Thompson started 40 games the past five years and showed improvements each season, although he missed 13 games because of injury over the past two years. Thompson is a sound decision-maker with a strong arm and adequate touch, but his ball placement wavers, especially on secondary progressions. While creative as a scrambler, he prematurely peeks at the rush and abandons reads instead of navigating the pocket. Overall, Thompson is a dual threat prospect who takes care of the football, but it is unlikely that his inconsistent accuracy and mechanics will show substantial improvement in the NFL.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
No. 246 pick C Dawson Deaton to the Browns
A three-year starter at Texas Tech, Deaton was a staple at center in former offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie’s version of the Air Raid offense. He was a two-time team captain for the Red Raiders and earned All-Big 12 honors three consecutive years at center.
In the run game, Deaton tends to rely more on athleticism than power and will need to play with improved leverage and balance through contact to hold up vs. NFL defensive linemen. As a pass blocker, he moves well laterally and keeps his head on a swivel (pressures allowed were hard to find on his 2021 tape). Overall, Deaton isn’t a drive blocker, and he battles anchor issues, but he is a solid blocker in the run game and in pass protection thanks to his movements, smarts and patience. He can be an NFL backup center in the right situation.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
No. 245 pick G Andrew Stueber to the Patriots
A two-year starter at Michigan, Stueber played primarily at right tackle in former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ power-spread scheme. After sitting out the 2019 season with an ACL tear, he broke into the starting lineup and started all 20 games for the Wolverines the last two seasons, playing his best football as a senior.
Stueber is assignment sound in pass protection with the hands and response time to combat what rushers throw at him. He is a functional run blocker and creates movement on down blocks, but he has some stiffness in his lower body and must improve his pad level to create movement. Overall, Stueber has NFL size, length and smarts, but he doesn’t have the athleticism to hold up at tackle and needs to improve his balance and sustain skills to earn a living at guard. He has the potential to be a dependable backup who can step in and hold his own if asked to pinch-hit as a starting guard.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
No. 243 pick CB Jaylen Watson to the Chiefs
A two-year starter at Washington State, Watson was the left cornerback in former defensive coordinator (and now head coach) Jake Dickert’s scheme. His story is one of resiliency and perseverance to overcome obstacles and scratch and crawl to put himself on the NFL’s doorstep.
He is a good-sized athlete with the speed, strength and swagger that NFL teams covet at the position. However, he struggles to play with the sink or agility to attach himself to quick-footed route runners, leaving him playing catch up if he gets impatient or doesn’t connect with his jam. Overall, Watson has only played 15 games at the FBS level and it shows at times with his missteps, but his raw traits and instincts are enticing starter traits. He will be appealing to NFL teams that value big press corners.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
No. 242 pick CB Kalon Barnes to the Panthers
A two-year starter at Baylor, Barnes lined up at outside cornerback in head coach Dave Aranda’s 3-3-5 base defense, playing both quarters and man coverages. He won back-to-back state titles in high school, including a wind-aided 10.04 100 meters, and that speed translates to the field.
His quick-footed mirroring skills and the wheels to quickly accelerate to top speed make it tough for him to lose foot races on the outside. However, he tries to out-athlete receivers and his freelancing style won’t cut it against NFL-level route runners who can exploit his missteps and attack his leverage. Overall, Barnes is speed-reliant and needs to improve his technique and feel down the field, but his special athletic traits give him a fighting chance at an NFL career, especially if he learns to play inside corner.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
No. 241 pick QB Chris Oladokun to the Steelers
Oladokun spent three years at South Florida before transferring to Samford. After two years, he transferred to South Dakota State in June 2021 and won the starting job, becoming the third player in school history to reach 3,150 passing yards in a season.
An athletic mover, Oladokun effectively moves the pocket and creates off-schedule with his quick feet and whip of an arm. He has a quick release, but needs to be more controlled and repeatable with his mechanics, which should give a boost to his ball placement. Overall, Oladokun needs to fine-tune his read timing, decisions and technique, but he is a poised passer with functional athleticism and arm strength to warrant practice squad consideration.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
April 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT
No. 238 pick OT Thayer Munford to the Raiders
A four-year starter at Ohio State, Munford lined up at left guard in head coach Ryan Day’s zone-based offense. He anchored the left tackle position for three seasons before moving inside to guard as a senior captain, playing over 3,100 offensive snaps in his career and earning All-Big Ten honors four straight years.
A wide-bodied player, Munford keeps his feet beneath him and works hard to stay between the ball and defenders. However, he is a heavy-legged waist-bender with inconsistent hand placement in the run game and as a pass blocker. Overall, Munford wins with size and length and has played a lot of football, but he struggles to stay balanced and his inconsistencies create opportunities for pass rushers. His experience at tackle and guard boost his chances of making the NFL as a backup.
Dane Brugler·
Staff Writer, NFL Draft
