April 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT

Phones are lighting up as we type. Undrafted free agents will be finalizing deals soon, notably the priority prospects who teams have been watching for some time. A few guys who made it through undrafted that were of surprise: Nebraska LB Jojo Domann, Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch and, of course, Nevada QB Carson Strong.

Domann had a fringe third-round grade from Dane Brugler. A knee injury in his past could’ve scared teams off a bit. Domann’s not huge (6-1, 228) but he’s an active athlete who is around the football and should have his pick of UDFA deals. Diesch, a 6-7, 301-pound left tackle who is very thin but very quick with his feet.

And Strong, who threw for 74 touchdowns and better than 9,300 yards in college at Nevada. Not a shock he winds up undrafted, to be frank. Strong looked limited in a number of areas at the Senior Bowl, but not to a point where he won’t be able to add value on a roster with depth as a potential backup. He’s not going to be able to hold up vs. pressure in the NFL over a full season, but he has a lot of potential No. 2 value as a very young player.