Women’s Tennis Closes Regular Season with Another Shutout - Posted on April 30th, 2022 by CJ Siewert

Women's Tennis Closes Regular Season with Another Shutout - Posted on April 30th, 2022

SARTELL, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s tennis team locked up the No. 1 seed for the MIAC postseason tournament and sole possession of the MIAC regular season title with a 9-0 victory over Saint Benedict on Saturday. The Gusties finish the regular season 18-6 overall and 10-0 in the MIAC.

Saturday’s match featured wins of 8-3, 8-1, and 8-2 at Nos. 1-3 doubles, respectively, followed by straight-set victories in all six singles matches. The shutout win is the seventh 9-0 score for the Gusties in the MIAC this season.

Singles

1. Simona Potockova (GACW) def. Lily Fredericks (CSB) 6-0, 6-2
2. Anna Stutz (GACW) def. Peyton Kopel (CSB) 6-2, 6-0
3. Yuki Oda (GACW) def. Greta Nesbit (CSB) 6-0, 6-0
4. Sydney Douglas (GACW) def. Jane Bodensteiner (CSB) 6-3, 6-1
5. Alli Laux (GACW) def. Sophia Jonas (CSB) 6-2, 6-1
6. Rachel Lindrud (GACW) def. Grace Lee (CSB) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1. Simona Potockova/Yuki Oda (GACW) def. Lily Fredericks/Peyton Kopel (CSB) 8-3
2. Anna Stutz/Sydney Douglas (GACW) def. Jane Bodensteiner/Sophia Jonas (CSB) 8-1
3. Rachel Lindrud/Josie Carlson (GACW) def. Greta Nesbit/Maria Bedford (CSB) 8-2

As the No. 1 seed in the MIAC playoffs, Gustavus has a first round bye and will host the remainder of tournament, starting with a semifinal match Thursday against the lowest remaining seed out of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matches.

 



