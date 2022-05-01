Some of the most popular stories of the week

Mertailor becomes Mertamer: Citrus County gains a new mermaid show

Move over, Weeki Wachee Springs. Citrus County now has its own aquarium and live mermaid show. The Mertailor Mermaid Aquarium Encounter in Lecanto, complete with live fish, stingrays and mermaids, is the lifelong dream of Eric Ducharme, who, as the Mertailor, has been making and selling mermaid tails since he was 14.

The aquarium, which opened its doors to the public in December 2021, is home to marine life of all different kinds, including those both native species and from oceans around the world.

In addition to marine life, the aquarium is also home to a flock of rescued macaws and cockatoos.

Mertailor hosted mermaid auditions at the aquarium in late April, with Ducharme and former Weeki Wachee mermaid Barbara Wynns as judges.

In 2010, Ducharme met Wynns at Weeki Wachee Springs. She gave him an old tail they had and let him play in the springs. She also taught him how to use the air-hose, which is how mermaids breathe while performing underwater, and later as a teenager, Ducharme got SCUBA certified and the park made him a prince in the show while also having him make tails for them.

“The day that Eric left Weeki Wachee, the idea for his own mermaid show was birthed,” Wynns said.

Ducharme’s ultimate plan for the aquarium is to be able to develop a marine life rehabilitation facility with the capacity to help the manatees and turtles in the springs.

For information about the aquarium, call 352-513-3278. Mertailor is at 4100 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.

Target, Aldi and more stores heading to new Lecanto plaza

For people who have been pining for a Target and/or an Aldi to come to Citrus County, your wish is about to come true.

Barring any obstacles, Target and Aldi will be coming to the new Beverly Hills Crossing at the northwest corner of County Roads 486 and 491 in Lecanto.

In February it was announced that Panera Bread and 7-Eleven were coming to the new center, which will include 10 outparcels. Tropical Smoothie has also committed to building at the new shopping plaza.

The intersection is fast becoming a commercial hub. In the past few years, it has seen the building of Wendy’s and Wawa. Mavis Tires next to McDonald’s is nearly completed and should be open soon. Glory Days Grill, Culver’s and Caliber Car Wash are also coming.

‘Cat man’ Douglas Robbins and his feline riding buddy ‘Black Rider’ pedal around Citrus County

It’s not hard to miss Douglas Robbins in his neon green shirt and orange safety vest as he pedals his bicycle all over the county.

But what gets people’s attention is his riding buddy, a black cat named Black Rider that stays perched securely on Robbins’ shoulder, enjoying the ride.

They average about 100 miles a week, although they’ve ridden as many as 70 miles in one day.

“The main thing people ask me, ‘How did you train him to do that?’ A lot of times I kid around and say, ‘I use cat glue.’ But here’s what I did,” he said. “The first morning we woke up together, I looked at him and looked at my bicycle and said, ‘If you’re going to live with me, you’re going to have to learn to ride.’”

Robbins got him as a kitten from a feed store in Sumter County.

“I didn’t have a leash or nothing. I just put him on my back and he stayed on,” Robbins said. “We did about five miles and we’ve been riding ever since. He was six weeks old then, back in September 2020.”

Robbins said besides being his best friend, Black Rider serves as a conversation starter with people. Everyone wants to talk to someone who rides around with a cat on his shoulder.

“I get to talk to people who probably wouldn’t talk to me if I didn’t have him,” he said.

County reappoints five library volunteers

After three hours of often-heated discussion, the county library governing board voted 5-2 Tuesday to reappoint the current five advisory board members.

“These volunteers have done absolutely nothing wrong or improper,” said Ken Brown, Crystal River Councilman and library governing board member.

Prior to that, 39 people had applied for one of five vacant seats for the nine-member volunteer board, sparked by a firestorm of controversy over two local libraries’ displays during last year’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) month, which occurs in June.

The displays prompted people who believed the library was using taxpayer dollars to promote an inappropriate sexual lifestyle and was indoctrinating children to bring their views to the library board and the county commission and to apply for a seat themselves.

Supporters say the displays are not in-your-face and educate people about sexuality and LGBTQ pride. Opponents say the lifestyle goes against their Christian beliefs and libraries are no place to promote sexual orientations.

“The seated advisory board members had nothing to do with displays,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.

‘Good times’ with opening of new Inverness eatery

Joe Love loved lobster, he loved people and he loved good times.

The cousin of Tony Herndon, owner of Joe Loves Good Times in downtown Inverness, Joe Love died in 2007 at age 30 from pancreatic cancer.

“He was a good soul, a happy guy,” Herndon said. “When I was looking for a name for my company, I called it ‘Joe Loves’ in his memory.”

Now Joe Love continues to live on in one of the newest eateries on Main Street in the space that was formerly Motor City Pasta.

Herndon opened his counter service restaurant the beginning of April.

His menu focuses on pizza, wild game and eggs. Some of his dishes include: wild boar, bison or lamb burgers; a breakfast egg/cheese/meat sandwich on a toasted bagel, Kaiser roll or arepa; NY Reuben, 14-inch wood-fire pizza and a smoked wild boar BBQ that is a three-day process of brining, smoking and finishing in the oven overnight.

And, of course, Maine lobster rolls.

Joe Loves Good Times is at 108 W. Main St., Inverness, and is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Call 352-344-0271; email: jllrawg@gmail.com; website: www.joeloveslobsterrolls.com.

Hot topic of the week: With more than 350 comments and 400-plus shares on the Chronicle Facebook page, the hands-down hot topic of the week is the news that Target and Aldi are coming to Citrus County.

Here’s what people are saying:

Kristine Kelley: “It’s about time. Shoulda been there 5-7 years ago.”

Kayleah Cole: “I’m finally getting a Target near me!”

Kim Cole: “I’m not sure that’s a good thing.”

Jody Odinson: ‘I for one will make great use of this. So tired of going out of town to hit Target. As for everyone whining, there are plenty of cow fields here in Citrus.”

Crystal MacGinnis: “Mmmmm ba ba ba … mmmmm bah bah bah … they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Cindi Brown Mcguire: “All right, can we add a Chipotle there also? Hopefully a Kohls will be soon.”

Jim Dawn Anderson: “I am with the people that think our quiet piece of heaven is getting destroyed. I moved here for the quiet. But progress will happen; you can’t change it. So, if we have to have it, give us a Trader Joes.”

Bekah Cook: “Citrus County needs Starbucks!”

Dee Pierson: “I wanna see a Panda Express out here. That would be so awesome.”

Shemadar Centi: “Why not Traders Joe?”

Quote of the week: “He was just a little guy, and I reached over to pet him and he went, ‘hissssssss!’ I said, ‘Wow, man. He’s just like me.’ I stayed there for about another hour, and before I knew it, we were coming home together.” — Douglas Robbins, talking about meeting Black Rider for the first time when the cat was just six weeks old. Ever since, the cat’s favorite spot is on Robbins’ shoulder as the duo pedal all over Citrus County on a bicycle.

Good news item of the week: Lecanto High School senior and JROTC Cadet First Lieutenant Nick Post recently learned he has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, having been nominated by U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

He’s one of the first in his family to join the military and the first to be appointed to an academy.

“Nick has been an outstanding influence on all of our program,” said David K. Brown, retired lieutenant colonel and senior Army instructor of Lecanto High School JROTC. “He’s always in his academics, he’s studying when other kids are playing around and he’s setting a really good example for our cadets to follow on what success looks like in an educational, academic and extracurricular environment. It was a very good academy appointment choice.”