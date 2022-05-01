I am currently wearing sweatpants.
1.
Rihanna’s 2015 dress was handmade by Guo Pei and took two years to make. Guo didn’t actually know who Rihanna was when she called to ask to borrow the dress — which had a 16-foot train and weighed almost 50 pounds, meaning that Rihanna couldn’t easily walk in it without help.
2.
Cardi B’s 2019 “Camp” Thom Browne dress was another literal heavyweight, which required around 10 people to help guide the look down the red carpet. The 44 carats of rubies that acted as nipple covers were valued at a whopping $250,000.
3.
Thierry Mugler came out of retirement to make Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look. It took eight months to make and appears to have been inspired, in part, by Sophia Loren’s dress in Boy on a Dolphin. The dress was so tight that Kim couldn’t sit down or use the bathroom.
4.
There’s lots that can be said about Blake Lively’s 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” Versace gown, such as how it took 600 hours to hand make — but let’s take a moment to consider her custom Judith Leiber clutch. The rhinestone bag features the name “Reynolds” as well as the initials “B, R, J, I” — a reference to her family.
5.
Billie Eilish made history last year as the youngest ever co-chair of the Met, but she also made an impact in another way — she got Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur. Yes, Billie only agreed to work with the designer on the condition that the brand no longer sell fur or use it in their designs.
6.
A$AP Rocky’s ERL look at the 2021 Met Gala was actually made out of a quilt that someone’s great-grandmother donated to a thrift store.
7.
Madonna’s 2016 “Manus x Machina” Givenchy look included therapeutic kinesiology tape up her arms, legs, and nipples. She later described the overall look as a “political statement, as well as a fashion statement.”
8.
It was Sarah Jessica Parker’s idea for Oscar de la Renta to sign his name across the back of her Charles James-inspired 2014 gown.
9.
Claire Danes’ magical 2016 Zac Posen gown was made from a mixture of organza and fiber optics — with 30 mini battery packs sewn into the gown’s understructure that allowed the gown to light up. Due to the size and structure of the gown, Claire had to take a bus to the Gala.
10.
Finally, Zendaya’s 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” Versace look was inspired by Joan of Arc. Her stylist, Law Roach, said that the idea for the dress first came to him in a dream where he dreamt of the saint.
