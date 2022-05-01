The few, the proud, the 5 times Met Gala club.

1.

Zendaya at her first Met Gala in 2015


Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2016


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2017


Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2018


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2019


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

2.

Rihanna at her first Met Gala in 2007


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “Poiret: King of Fashion”

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2009


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “The Model As Muse” 

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2011


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2012


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2014


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2015


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass”

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2017


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

3.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at their first Met Gala in 2005


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “The House of Chanel”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2006


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2008


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” 

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2014


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2015


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2016


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2018


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2019


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” 

4.

Jennifer Lopez at her first Met Gala in 2004


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2006


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Theme: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2007


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Poiret: King of Fashion”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2008


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2010


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” 

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2018


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2019


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2021


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

5.

Blake Lively at her first Met Gala in 2008


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy”

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2009


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “The Model As Muse” 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2010


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2014


Karwai Tang / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2016


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2017


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” 

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

6.

Zoë Kravitz at her first Met Gala in 2008


Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2010


Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” 

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2014


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2015


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2016


Daniele Venturelli / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2018


Karwai Tang / Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2019


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2021


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

7.

Katy Perry at her first Met Gala in 2009


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “The Model As Muse” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2010


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2015


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2016


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2019


John Shearer / Getty Images for THR

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

8.

Serena Williams at her first Met Gala in 2004


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”

Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2011


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2017


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2019


John Shearer / Getty Images for THR

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2021


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

9.

Taylor Swift at her first Met Gala in 2008


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” 

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2010


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” 

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2014


Karwai Tang / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2016


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

10.

Cara Delevingne at her first Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2014


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2017


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2019


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes On Fashion”

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2021


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

11.

Kim Kardashian at her first Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2014


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2016


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2017


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2018


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2019


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2021


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

12.

Nicki Minaj at her first Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2016


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2018


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2019


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

13.

SJP at her first Met Gala in 2006


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

SJP at the Met Gala in 2010


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”

SJP at the Met Gala in 2012


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2013


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2014


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2016


John Shearer / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

SJP at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

14.

Beyoncé at her first Met Gala in 2008


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy”

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2012


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2014


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2016


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” 

15.

Emma Stone at her first Met Gala in 2009


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “The Model As Muse” 

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2012


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2014


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2016


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2018


Karwai Tang / Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2019


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

16.

Kendall Jenner at her first Met Gala in 2014


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2015


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” 

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2016


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology”

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2016


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2017


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2019


Jennifer Graylock – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2021


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”

17.

Janelle Monáe at their first Met Gala in 2011


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” 

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2012


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2014


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” 

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2015


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass”

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2017


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” 

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2018


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2019


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” 

18.

Jimmy Fallon at his first Met Gala in 2004


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2005


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “The House of Chanel”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2006


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Theme: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2007


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “Poiret: King of Fashion”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2008


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

Theme: “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2009


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theme: “The Model As Muse” 

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2010


Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images

Theme: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2011


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Theme: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” 

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2013


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” 

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2018


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2019


Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2021


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”



