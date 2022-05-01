The few, the proud, the 5 times Met Gala club.
1.
Zendaya at her first Met Gala in 2015
Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2016
Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2017
Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2018
Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2019
2.
Rihanna at her first Met Gala in 2007
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2009
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2011
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2012
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2014
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2015
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2017
Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2018
Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala
3.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at their first Met Gala in 2005
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2006
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2008
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2014
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2015
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2016
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2017
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2018
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala in 2019
4.
Jennifer Lopez at her first Met Gala in 2004
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2006
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2007
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2008
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2010
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2011
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2013
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2015
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2017
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2018
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2019
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2021
5.
Blake Lively at her first Met Gala in 2008
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2009
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2010
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2011
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2013
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2014
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2016
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2017
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in 2018
6.
Zoë Kravitz at her first Met Gala in 2008
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2010
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2014
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2015
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2016
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2017
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2018
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2019
Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2021
7.
Katy Perry at her first Met Gala in 2009
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2010
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2013
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2015
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2016
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2017
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2018
Katy Perry at the Met Gala in 2019
8.
Serena Williams at her first Met Gala in 2004
Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2011
Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2017
Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2019
Serena Williams at the Met Gala in 2021
9.
Taylor Swift at her first Met Gala in 2008
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2010
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2011
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2013
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2014
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2016
10.
Cara Delevingne at her first Met Gala in 2013
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2014
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2015
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2017
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2018
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2019
Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala in 2021
11.
Kim Kardashian at her first Met Gala in 2013
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2014
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2015
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2016
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2017
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2018
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2019
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2021
12.
Nicki Minaj at her first Met Gala in 2013
Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2016
Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2017
Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2018
Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2019
13.
SJP at her first Met Gala in 2006
SJP at the Met Gala in 2010
SJP at the Met Gala in 2011
SJP at the Met Gala in 2012
SJP at the Met Gala in 2013
SJP at the Met Gala in 2014
SJP at the Met Gala in 2015
SJP at the Met Gala in 2016
SJP at the Met Gala in 2018
14.
Beyoncé at her first Met Gala in 2008
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2011
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2012
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2013
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2014
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2015
Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2016
15.
Emma Stone at her first Met Gala in 2009
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2011
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2012
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2014
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2016
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2018
Emma Stone at the Met Gala in 2019
16.
Kendall Jenner at her first Met Gala in 2014
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2015
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2016
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2017
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2019
Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2021
17.
Janelle Monáe at their first Met Gala in 2011
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2012
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2014
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2015
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2017
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2018
Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala in 2019
18.
Jimmy Fallon at his first Met Gala in 2004
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2005
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2006
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2007
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2008
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2009
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2010
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2011
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2013
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2018
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2019
Jimmy Fallon at the Met Gala in 2021
