Bettie A. Holeman Obituary (1931 - 2022) Chicago Tribune

Bettie A. Holeman, 90, of Westchester/Brookfield, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born June 14, 1931 in Aurora, daughter of the late Paul and Cecile (Smith) Shepard.

She was Girl Scout from 2nd to 8th Grade and became a leader in 1962 and eventually worked at the Council Office. She studied at the University of Illinois School of Music. She was proficient in piano, violin and string bass. She was president of Newcomers Club, PTA and Westchester Garden Club where she received many awards. Some of her hobbies included 40 years of genealogy, sewing, needlepoint and miniatures.

Bettie is survived by her daughters, Melinda (David) Reichmann and Judy Ruedlinger; grandchildren, Lisa (Anthony) Muscolino, Katie (Joseph Kolar) Ruedlinger and Kyle Ruedlinger; great-grandchildren, Ethan Kolar, Gianna and Mary Muscolino; brother, Paul (Diane) Shepard Jr.

Along with her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Holeman; son, Brian Holeman and brother, Bruce Shepard.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Fighting Illini Marching Band at

https://www.bands.illinois.edu/giving-support

A private graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.