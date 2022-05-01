Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘driving a wedge’ in relationship with his kids

Brad Pitt accuses his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to “run out the clock” on their custody battle “until the kids are 18” and want “nothing to do with him.”

Inside sources close to Us Weekly made this claim only recently.

Reportedly Pitt fears Jolie “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.”

The couple shares four minor children at the moment, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. As well as two adult children, Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18.

To make matters worse Pitt is also concerned that Jolie is ultimately hoping that their kids s “will want nothing to do with” him by the time they turn 18.

However, the Ocean’s Eleven actor “will not give up the fight” and intends to ‘fight’ for his kids.