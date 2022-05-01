Celtic dominated at the PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Liel Abada took home prizes.

Postecoglou won Manager of the Year with Celtic on course to regain the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Rangers in his first season in Scotland, with the Hoops holding a six-point lead with three games to go.

The former Australia coach, who has already won the Scottish League Cup this season, received his award from Scotland boss Steve Clarke fresh from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers at Celtic Park.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image:
Ange Postecoglou has had a bright start to life in Scotland

Hoops captain McGregor received Men’s Player of the Year, while Glasgow City’s Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women’s Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla
Image:
Glasgow City’s Priscila Chinchilla

Celtic forward Abada, 20, won Men’s Young Player of the Year while his club-mate Jacynta Galabadaarachchi became the first Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic’s stunning solo goal at Dundee United has been voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership goal of the season

Celtic midfielder Rogic’s stunning solo goal against Dundee United was voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business...

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.