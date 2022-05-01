Celtic dominated at the PFA Scotland Awards as Ange Postecoglou, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Liel Abada took home prizes.

Postecoglou won Manager of the Year with Celtic on course to regain the Scottish Premiership title from Old Firm rivals Rangers in his first season in Scotland, with the Hoops holding a six-point lead with three games to go.

The former Australia coach, who has already won the Scottish League Cup this season, received his award from Scotland boss Steve Clarke fresh from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers at Celtic Park.

Hoops captain McGregor received Men’s Player of the Year, while Glasgow City’s Priscila Chinchilla claimed the inaugural Women’s Player of the Year prize at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Celtic forward Abada, 20, won Men’s Young Player of the Year while his club-mate Jacynta Galabadaarachchi became the first Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic’s stunning solo goal at Dundee United has been voted as the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership goal of the season



