According to Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, to help improve their chances of success, individuals should have a growth mindset and always be learning.

How are you handling the issue of talent transformation?

At Udemy, we partner with organizations to provide their employees with the necessary skills they need to succeed and reach their full potential. Companies that invest in their employees’ professional development not only improve their chances of achieving business goals but also position themselves as an employer of choice when trying to attract and retain top talent. Enabling talent transformation in times of fast-paced change is the reason for Udemy’s existence.

What about the issue of skilling and reskilling? How do Emerging/Deep Tech skills fit into all of this?

Today’s technology is evolving at a rapid pace. The skills needed just a few years ago could now be obsolete and replaced with the latest necessary skills. Individuals need to stay ahead of these advancements to remain competitive. To help improve their chances of success, individuals should have a growth mindset and always be learning. Organizations play a critical role, too, and should prioritize employee learning and development so they stay relevant and can innovate for the future. When companies provide their teams with access to online learning, the employees can advance their skills within their flow of work, and quickly get the information they need to address business challenges, and this helps enable organizations to achieve their business goals.

Cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science are among the most in-demand emerging tech skills globally. Also, digitization continues to be a priority in many organizations.

How are you preparing passing out students for the future?

Learning needs to happen at all times, in the moment of need. Lifelong learning is the key to surviving and thriving to stay relevant today – whether you are a recent graduate or an experienced professional. Learning needs are ever-evolving and learning platforms like Udemy allow individuals and companies to keep pace with these evolutions.

We believe not all learning needs to take place in a classroom. Traditional learning doesn’t typically provide the real-world, practical skills students need to be successful in their chosen careers. At Udemy, we provide access to courses from real-world experts and practitioners, so learners can prepare for whatever career path they choose and feel more confident that they can make a more immediate impact once they’re hired.

What kind of up-gradation of skills is taking place that you have noticed in your changing online courses?

Every year we look at course consumption data on our Udemy Business platform and analyze what our customers’ employees are learning. In terms of hard skills, these are skills that help individuals and companies to digitize and leverage technology to solve problems. Technology courses in demand in India include Next.js, software practices, Terraform, and Python scripting.

And more and more, people are realizing that Power skills (formerly known as soft skills) matter – learners need to build skills that can’t be replaced by machines like strategic thinking, listening skills, and time management. We have seen a high demand for these courses.

What are the new skills that online students are acquiring? How do you balance free courses and paid ones?

The need for skills is ever-evolving and platforms like Udemy are at the forefront of solving the latest workplace skilling needs.

The top skills where we continue to see demand are web development skills, such as Next.js, and programming and data analysis skills like Python. Apart from these, skills that are trending and we’ve seen a lot of interest in over the last year are algorithmic trading and cryptocurrency.

We offer thousands of free courses on our platform so people have access to the skills they need, while also giving them the ability to test out online learning if it’s a new format for them. Many people find they like the convenience and flexibility of learning in this way and enjoy the free courses, then decide to purchase additional courses.