After three days and 262 picks, the 2022 NFL draft concluded Saturday night with no Southwest Florida products chosen.

But it didn’t take long for teams to swoop in and start signing area players as undrafted free agents.

Gulf Coast High School graduates Cameron Kaye and Lukas Masterson, Riverdale High School graduate Cole Schneider, Dunbar graduate Deven Thompkins, and North Fort Myers High graduate ZaQuandre White all announced within hours of the draft concluding that they had signed with NFL teams.

2022 NFL Draft:Southwest Florida prospects who could be picked or signed as free agents

Plus:What if NFL teams could draft Southwest Florida high school players. Who would they pick?

Here’s a look at each player and where they are headed:

Cameron Kaye

Kaye was a long snapper at Troy, and signed with the Green Bay Packers late Saturday.

He played in the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl all-star games.

Kaye had been in Birmingham, Alabama, working out with other draft-eligible and NFL punters and kickers, and before the draft said he talked to between seven to nine teams.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I’m ready to make the most of it,” Kaye said via text.