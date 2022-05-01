



Chennai: The Perungudi dump yard, maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation and monitored by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, has not just violated solid waste management rules, but all environment laws in the book, according to a study.

The study by Anna University and various independent researchers critically examined samples of ground-water in and around the dump yard. It found that the samples contain high levels of heavy metals including chromium, cobalt and sulphides. The leachate of the dump yard that is let out into a canal that enters the sea had recently turned dark pink, raising concerns of not just dumping of industrial waste and salts but also of ground water contamination.

For more than a decade, professors from IIT-Madras, Anna University, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management and various NGOs such as Care Earth have studied water samples and solid waste samples to chronicle various environmental violations at the dump yard.

G Janardhanan, associate professor in civil and environmental engineering in National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research, ministry of education, said the dump yard is not a scientific landfill and dumping of waste should stop to avoid any further conatmination of ground water. He has studied the leachates at various landfills. “The leachate of solid waste contains high concentrations of heavy metals and if a non-permeable membrane between the dump and the land is not created, the contamination of groundwater would be high,” he said.

On its part, the TNPCB has ruled that dump yard is illegal and has violated all norms of solid waste management rules.

Deepak Srivatsava, member secretary for wetlands mission in TN, said that since Pallikaranai marshland was a Ramsar site, he had sent letters to both the TNPCB and the corporation to stop dumping of waste. “This is in violation to Rule 4 of the solid waste management rules. This is not a designated landfill but a dump. It should be shifted and the transportation of waste should be stopped.”







