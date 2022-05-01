It can also be used to help with water bills including for drinking, washing, cooking, and sanitary purposes and sewerage.

Energy and water essentials
The fund can be used to provide support with essentials linked to energy and water, including sanitary products, warm clothing, soap, blankets, boiler service/repair, and purchase of equipment including fridges, freezers, and ovens.

Other household essentials
The fund can also be used to support wider essential needs not linked to energy and water should authorities consider this appropriate in their area.

These may include (but are not limited to) support with other bills including broadband or phone bills, clothing, and essential transport-related costs such as repairing a car, buying a bicycle or paying for fuel.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Temie Laleye

Temie Laleye

Temie Laleya is a Personal Finance TV Reporter, Daily Express Arts and Entertainment, Business and Finance, United Kingdom As seen in: Daily Express,...

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.