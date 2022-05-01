It can also be used to help with water bills including for drinking, washing, cooking, and sanitary purposes and sewerage.

Energy and water essentials

The fund can be used to provide support with essentials linked to energy and water, including sanitary products, warm clothing, soap, blankets, boiler service/repair, and purchase of equipment including fridges, freezers, and ovens.

Other household essentials

The fund can also be used to support wider essential needs not linked to energy and water should authorities consider this appropriate in their area.

These may include (but are not limited to) support with other bills including broadband or phone bills, clothing, and essential transport-related costs such as repairing a car, buying a bicycle or paying for fuel.