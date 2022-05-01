Scroll to Continue

Streaming services were not the only means by which artists connected with fans in the pandemic era. NFTs are playing a revolutionary role in the creator economy, and dance music artists are at the forefront of adoption.

“During the pandemic, the technology skyrocketed… We’ve seen developers push the tech and the use-cases so much—it blows my mind how much it evolved in such a short period of time,” said Chloe Janicki, Head of Web3 for deadmau5‘s 720mau5fund.

Electronic artists were first on the scene and have become early winners of the trend. According to the report, seven of the top 10 most in-demand artist NFTs are by dance artists the likes of 3LAU, Steve Aoki and more.

Discover the rest of what unfolded in electronic music and where the industry is headed with the full IMS Business Report. Simply sign up here to receive the full download.