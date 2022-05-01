Question: Was our decision to take a spring road trip based on the latest medical findings or just our eagerness to travel again?

It’s a mystery to me. I only know there’s something about being on the road, discovering and rediscovering the variety of landscapes and people. Travel satisfies our curiosity and presents opportunities to compare and contrast. What’s familiar about the way people live here and what is different?

We went on the road with the assumption that the virus is receding. What we found was that few people in California are wearing masks, and except for employees in business establishments, almost no one outside California is wearing a mask. Fortunately, plenty of restaurants still serve meals outside. (We’d like the table near the heater, please.)

After two years, many Americans have grown weary of the constraints imposed by the pandemic. As the summer travel season comes into view, we are left to make our own judgments in the juggling of risk and reward. To learn more, we read news stories and Twitter feeds. (Hello, Dr. Wachter.)

Was a Florida judge’s decision to outlaw mask mandates on public transportation based on sound medical science or politics? It may not matter. A New York Times headline captured the divisions within the country: “End of U.S. Mask Mandate for Travel Is Met With Elation and Dread.”

Polls show people with medical conditions and older people are more likely to favor masks and other precautions than are younger people.

We wore masks in enclosed spaces, and no one seemed to mind. With precautions here and there, we spent 12 days on the road and made it home without getting sick.

Still, one wonders where the divide between red states and blue states will take us. Reading about Florida’s determination to outlaw math textbooks makes it clear that the majority of Floridians and the majority of Californians don’t see the world in the same way.

We could wish the country was less divided, fearful and unhappy, but somebody forgot to tell the sponsor of the sign just across the California border into Arizona. “Welcome to freedom,” it said, “Don’t vote for what you just left behind.”

Nearby, in the desert town of Quartzsite, you can park your van or trailer at the MAGA RV Park with a sign that features a depiction of you-know-who. Its website promises, “While we want to ensure a great experience for everyone who stays at our park, our passion is for providing a community for patriots, conservatives and people who love America.”

So now, even choosing a place to park your RV becomes an exercise in taking sides.

“You make some odd laws in California,” volunteered an Arizona gallery owner, who couldn’t let the moment pass.

I smiled. It’s better not to talk politics (or pandemics) in some parts of America (while hoping no one notices your California license plates).

Do we make odd laws in California? Of course. Do they make odd laws in Florida or Arizona? As the lawyers say, res ipsa loquitur. It speaks for itself. You could look it up.

In the latest issue of the Atlantic magazine, Jonathan Haidt, professor of ethical leadership at NYU’s Stern School of Business, likens our formerly united states to the biblical story of the Tower of Babel and how people came to speak different languages. “Something went terribly wrong, very suddenly,” he wrote of the past decade. “We are disoriented, unable to speak the same language or recognize the same truth. We are cut off from one another and from the past.”

“It’s been clear for quite a while now,” he added, “that red America and blue America are becoming like two different countries claiming the same territory, with two different versions of the Constitution, economics, and American history … (Babel is) a metaphor for what is happening not only between red and blue, but within the left and within the right, as well as within universities, companies, professional associations, museums, and even families.”

His is a gloomy view, headlined with a gloomy summary: “Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid.”

Here’s hoping he’s wrong, though not many would disagree with his assessment of how social media has eroded Americans’ common sense of purpose.

Someday, perhaps, Americans will once again spend less time paying attention to the people who would divide them and more time honoring shared values. Those values begin with family, community, tolerance and an understanding that when it comes to democracy and freedom, you can’t have one without the other.

With the summer travel season on the way, be safe, everyone, and enjoy your travels.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.