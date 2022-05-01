It comes as a Sunday Express poll today reveals almost three quarters of British people believe PrinceWilliam should not help bring Harry back into the family fold. The poll, carried out by market research company Techne UK, who interviewed 1,633 adults, asked, “Should Prince William help bring Prince Harry back into the family fold?”. The responses were: Yes – 18 percent; No – 73 percent; Don’t know – nine percent.

These setbacks follow a week in which the couple have been publicly attacked by former President Trump as well as Meghan’s estranged father and half-sister, and accused of sharing a “mutual addiction to drama” in a new book.

Yesterday, a senior film studio production executive said: “They should be aware that all this negative publicity will not only lose them fans, it will also deter people from wanting to watch whatever material they produce.

“Folks here are watching all their private and family dramas unfold like episodes from a Kardashian reality series. Is it any wonder that their cachet is fast losing its lustre?”

The royal couple’s popularity in the US was already on the wane before former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s explosive The Palace Papers: Inside the House ofWindsor – the Truth and the Turmoil was published last week.

Ms Brown – whose book quotes a senior palace aide as describing Harry and Meghan as having a “mutual addiction to drama” – said in a magazine interview that when they came to Hollywood, “they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the Palace platform”.

“Meghan doesn’t really have a brand – you feel that she is grasping at the ‘Twitter caring’ of the moment: vaccinations; Ukraine; women’s rights; my 40th birthday; let’s have a mentoring scheme. Nothing is really going anywhere for Meghan,” she said.

“And the whole problem with entertainment deals is you have to produce.They’ve signed with Netflix but what have we seen? Nothing.