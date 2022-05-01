The NHS says our physical health and how we look after our body can have a big effect on our sleep. It notes: “It can be easy to fall into unhealthy patterns of behaviour that can make your sleep worse, especially at times like these. Having caffeine, alcohol, nicotine or a big meal too close to bedtime can stop you falling asleep and prevent deep sleep. Try to avoid them before bed and see if things improve.”
The health body says: “Regular exercise is also great for sleep. Just remember to steer clear of anything too vigorous right before bedtime if you find it affects your sleep, and make sure you follow the social distancing guidelines when exercising.”
It says that insomnia means you regularly have problems sleeping. It says it usually gets better by changing your sleeping habits.
The NHS adds: “Most people experience problems with sleep in their life. In fact, it’s thought that a third of Brits will have episodes of insomnia at some point.
“The causes can include physical conditions, psychological conditions (such as depression or anxiety) or a combination of both.”
READ MORE: Testosterone deficiency syndrome: Feeling dreadfully unhappy might not be depression
“Some people are naturally lighter sleepers or take longer to drop off, while some life circumstances might make it more likely for your sleep to be interrupted, like stressful events or having a new baby,” the NHS states.
If poor sleep is affecting your daily life or causing you distress, you can talk to your GP.
The NHS says how we sleep and how much sleep we need is different for all of us and changes as we get older.
The Mayo Clinic also provides tips on how to get a good night’s sleep.
It also says that long daytime naps can interfere with nighttime sleep.
It says if you choose to nap, limit yourself to up to 30 minutes and avoid doing so late in the day.
Ultimately, the organisation says long daytime naps can interfere with nighttime sleep. If you choose to nap, limit yourself to up to 30 minutes and avoid doing so late in the day.
“If you work nights, however, you might need to nap late in the day before work to help make up your sleep debt,” it says.
Source link