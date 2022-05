Jefferson’s softball team left no doubt that the championship trophy in its own invitational was staying at home.

The Bears outscored their opponents 48-6.

They beat Dearborn Heights Annapolis 17-0, Lincoln Park 16-1 and Belleville 15-5.

Emmi Liptwo swung a hot bat all day with two hits in the opener and three in each of the next two games.

Carly Grassley, Olivia Peare and Cam Carter had two hits each against Annapolis.

Burzlaff had a trio of hits and Carter, Julia Perry and Lindsey Gennoe added two apiece against Lincoln Park. One of Gennoe’s hits was a home run.

Rylee Dunn and Burzlaff notched two hits each against Belleville.

Jefferson finished the month of April with a 13-4 record.

PREP SOFTBALL

Ida, SMCC split

Ida and St. Mary Catholic Central split a doubleheader Saturday with Ida taking a 10-3 win and SMCC prevailing 12-7.