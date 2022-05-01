Joanne Grace Kapanke

Joanne Grace Kapanke was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 26, with her children by her side. She was born to Howard E. and Gladys Davis Campbell on October 18, 1927, and raised in Rockland with a lively family of two brothers, Norman and Charles and her sister Emily. After graduating from Sparta High School, she enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse majoring in elementary education. On June 22, 1952, she married the love of her life, George E. Kapanke with whom she raised two children, Susan and David.

A highly-regarded and beloved teacher, Joanne spent most of her 30-year teaching career at Bangor Elementary School instructing 2nd graders, her favorite level. In 2016, the school district honored her by inducting her into the Cardinal Wall of Distinction. She was active in her church and community as a member of the St. Paul’s Ladies Aid, the Bangor Civic Club, Bangor Garden Club, Legion Auxiliary, and the Bangor Historical Society which honored her by recognizing her years of service. A life-long learner, Joanne enjoyed history and tracing her genealogy which made her eligible to join the Rebecca Myrick Chapter of the DAR. Joanne was one of the founding members of her beloved group of friends, the Pizza Club.

Joanne Grace Kapanke lived by Grace and lived a life full of grace with her devotion to family and friends; with grace and style in homemaking, gardening and flower arranging. A wonderful cook and collector of recipes, one of her pleasures was preparing delicious holiday dinners for her family and hostessing spring and summer-time lunches for girlfriends.

She is remembered for her sweetness and kindness, her genuine interest in others, her delightful laughter, her life-long friendships and special fondness for Susan’s friends: Carole, K, Kristine and Pam.

In addition to Susan and David, she leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Lynn Kapanke; and her grandson, Nate Kapanke; as well as her brother-in-law, Fred Kapanke and his wife, Pat; sister-in-law, Colleen Checkai and her husband, Lou; Gus Zabel and Sue Stellick; and beloved first and second-generation Campbell and Kapanke nieces and nephews. We thank Dr. Mark Beahm and St. Croix Hospice for their tender care as well as Pastor Brock Groth for spiritual comfort.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 7th, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. Rev. Brock Growth officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Friday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St. Bangor, and from 10:00 AM until the time of service, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Parochial School, the Bangor High School Scholarship Fund, or the Bangor Historical Society.

“For by Grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God;”

– Ephesians 2:8