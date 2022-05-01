Larry Thomas Bottoms, 53, of Summersville, son of Ellen Crutcher of Elizabethtown and the late Frankie Crutcher, was born Dec. 20, 1968, in Elizabethtown, and departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Nelson County because of a motorcycle accident.

He was a supervisor mate for ADM Transportation and Logistics-Towboat and loved riding motorcycles. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

Mr. Bottoms also was preceded in death by three brothers, Timmy Crutcher, Steve Bottoms and Scottie Bottoms.

Besides his mother, survivors include his wife, Jeanie Fay Dial Bottoms; three daughters, Bonita Carol “Boo” (Chris) Perkins of Campbellsville, Ashton LaBlue of Oklahoma, and Pamela (Travis) Veach of Allendale; two sons, Josh Bottoms of Hodgenville and Brian Dial of Summersville; four grandchildren, Kinslee Bottoms, Luke Veach, Jada Veach and Cynthia and Jonathan Hale; a great-grandchild, Jasper Hale; and a brother and sister, Joe Crutcher of Vine Grove and Beverly Kelly of Hodgenville.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, May 4, at Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial in the Green County Memory Gardens. Brother Tommy House will officiate.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday and continues 7 a.m. CDT until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Steve Petters, David Perkins, Tommy Russell, Porter Allen, Ernie Flanigan and Travis Veach; and honorary pallbearers are grandchildren and ADM Towboaters.

Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA, which can be made at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at cowherdandparrott.com.