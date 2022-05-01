Music historian Gary Wenstrup delivered an in-depth and nuanced portrait of the start, development, growth and breakup of the Beatles at the Tuesday, April 26 Levy Lecture to an online crowd of nearly 300 people. He bolstered his slides and narration with video clips of interviews with and about the band, in addition to excerpts of songs. It was a ’60s lovefest from start to finish.

Music historian Gary Wenstrup spoke about the Beatles at the April 26 Levy Lecture. Credit: Submitted photo

The Fab Four – Paul McCartney on bass guitar, John Lennon on rhythm guitar, George Harrison as lead guitar and Ringo Starr on drums – got their start in Liverpool, England, and their musical influences from American rhythm and blues bands. Wenstrup is an unabashed fan of the Beatles. He considers them to be total originals and cited some of the ways they were, and are, unique.

Unlike most other groups or singers, the Beatles wrote, sang, played and, for the most part, arranged their own songs. They made pop music respectable, worthy of cultural analysis. They were very hardworking, according to Wenstrup, and their output was prodigious. Although they were only together for seven years, during that time they released 13 albums, 10 singles and four movies. Their music, Wenstrup said, is “melodic and totally singable,” regardless of the type of music – rockers or ballads, it is still accessible.

What about objective, quantitative proof of the Beatles’ impact? Wenstrup supplied that too: They are the best-selling musical act of all time – bigger than Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John or Led Zeppelin. They’ve had more No. 1 hits – 20 – than any other group. They also appeal to music lovers who hadn’t even been born when the Beatles were making music. Wenstrup cited 2019 statistics from Spotify, a music streaming platform, where the Beatles’ music was downloaded 1.7 billion times, and 47% of those downloads were from people 18 to 29 years old.

Wenstrup outlined the band’s history: The Fab Four met as teenagers in Liverpool in 1957 – their homes growing up were within a five-mile radius of one another. Lennon had a band and was introduced to McCartney, whose talent he recognized and invited him into the band even though that meant he had to share the spotlight. McCartney recruited Harrison. Their first gig in March 1958 was playing at McCartney’s aunt’s wedding; Lennon was 17 and McCartney and Harrison were 15 years old.

The three guitarists and a series of drummers spent the next couple of years playing gigs in England and occasionally in Europe. In 1960, they had an opportunity to work as a house band at a club in Hamburg, Germany.

As Wenstrup tells the story, a club owner in Hamburg was converting a strip club to a rock and roll club and he needed a band. He asked a friend in Liverpool to send to Germany his best rock and roll band. The two best bands in Liverpool were already booked. The Beatles, third on the list, were available and soon found themselves going to Hamburg.

This musical residency turned out to be their “musical apprenticeship,” according to Wenstrup. For the next two years, the Beatles played eight-hour sets, seven days a week, for months on end. They also made a pact among themselves not to repeat any songs when they were playing, which meant they had to learn hundreds of songs. It was here, in Hamburg, that they learned how to be a band.