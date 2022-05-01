There are some TV series so sweet, so joyous and so wonderful that the mere mention of them can make you smile. Netflix’s “Heartstopper” is one of those shows.

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, who wrote the show herself, “Heartstopper” (streaming now, ★★★★ out of four) is a delightfully charming half hour series about Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two British teen boys who fall madly in love over the course of a school year. It’s a simple story that feels vital in the current climate, and it is exquisitely portrayed by the young actors. Brought to life onscreen with the help from drawings and doodles from the graphic novels, “Heartstopper” is one of the best teen series Netflix has ever debuted. It is a distillation of happiness so complete it is hard not to fall in love with it.

At the start of “Heartstopper,” Charlie Spring is his school’s only out gay kid, hooking up with closeted Ben (Sebastian Croft) in secret and recovering from a traumatic year of bullying after he was outed against his will. He has low self esteem and even lower self-worth, and he soon falls head over heels for his new homeroom seat mate, Nick Nelson, a straight, popular member of the rugby team with which he has ostensibly nothing in common. What starts looking like an unrequited crush soon blossoms into friendship and romance as Nick realizes he’s bisexual and the couple navigates dating amid the complicated politics of high school hierarchies.

The series also follows Charlie’s friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), each dealing with fundamental change. Elle is transgender and recently left Charlie and Tao’s boys’ school for its sister girls’ school, where she struggles to fit in. Tao is so protective of Charlie and Elle that he pushes Nick away and is ignorant to the fact that Elle has feelings for him.