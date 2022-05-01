

Meta to launch metaverse hardware store, Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and ApeCoin pumps to new highs: Hodler’s Digest, April 24-30



Elon Musk buys Twitter (NYSE:) for $44B crypto industry reacts



Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for around $44 billion this week, or $54.20 per share in cash. After the deal was accepted, Musk said he hoped that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.

The crypto industrys reaction was mixed, with co-creator Jackson Palmer describing the acquisition as a hostile takeover antithetical to the idea of freedom, while bulls Anthony Pompliano and Michael Saylor welcomed the move.

ApeCoin (APE) hits a new all-time high ahead of this weeks Otherside land auction

Meta will open physical metaverse-themed store in San Francisco Bay Area



Basic and weird: What the Metaverse is like right now DeSci: Can crypto improve scientific research? Satoshi may have needed an alias, but can we say the same? The FBIs takedown of Virgil Griffith for breaking sanctions, firsthand Decentralized social media: The next big thing in crypto?

Central African Republic will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender: Report

Brazil’s Senate approves ‘Bitcoin law’ to regulate cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin repeats rare weekly chart signal that resulted in 50% BTC price dips

STEPN impersonators stealing users’ seed phrases, warn security experts

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs stolen in Instagram phishing attack



New York State Assembly passes ban on new BTC mines that don’t use green power

Crypto Valley and the Crypto Oasis: Ralf Glabischnig

The loss of privacy: Why we must fight for a decentralized future

Decentralized credit scores: How can blockchain tech change ratings

