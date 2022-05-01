Interest rates: Inflation in the UK is running at 7 percent. To address this, the Bank of England raised its official interest rate from 0.50% to 0.75% in March, meaning the cost of borrowing to buy a car is up by a quarter.

Servicing: Owing to rising energy prices, labour costs and material values, car servicing and tyres are likely to become around 8-10 percent more expensive during the year.

Fees: Later this year, the DVSA is increasing the cost of driving tests, both theory and practical, and vehicle inspections by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the cost of Individual Vehicle Approval inspection is rising from £450 to £456.80.



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley

As seen in: Daily Express, Daily Mirror, MSN UK, HuffPost UK, MyLondon, Competitor Magazine, Fire Engineering, Chicago Athlete Magazine

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.