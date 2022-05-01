Interest rates: Inflation in the UK is running at 7 percent. To address this, the Bank of England raised its official interest rate from 0.50% to 0.75% in March, meaning the cost of borrowing to buy a car is up by a quarter.

Servicing: Owing to rising energy prices, labour costs and material values, car servicing and tyres are likely to become around 8-10 percent more expensive during the year.

Fees: Later this year, the DVSA is increasing the cost of driving tests, both theory and practical, and vehicle inspections by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the cost of Individual Vehicle Approval inspection is rising from £450 to £456.80.