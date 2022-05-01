Doctor Strange 2 is releasing soon. It builds upon earlier Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies and shows like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Stephen Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role of Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, among others.

Arguably, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the major releases this season. As the title of the movie implies, the film may incorporate Marvel’s Multiverse and the various characters and stories that exist in it. We might see many connections to older Marvel productions in this film. All of this necessitates brushing up with the recent filmography of Marvel. To enjoy and appreciate Doctor Strange 2 to the maximum, we recommend watching the films listed below.

1. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – Watch it for Wanda Maximoff

This film was one of the earliest to feature Wanda Maximoff. Maximoff would have a major role in Doctor Strange 2, and it would be helpful to brush up on her antecedents. Elizabeth Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff in several Marvel Movies and Shows up till now. In this film, Maximoff and her brother join the avengers to defeat the villain, Ultron.

2. Doctor Strange (2016) – The Prequel to Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange is the prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is naturally a must-watch movie to prepare for it. Benedict Cumberbatch starred in this movie as Doctor Stephen Strange and returns as the character in the sequel. This movie explores the origin of the Doctor, who was a neurosurgeon before a car accident turned him towards the mystic arts.

3. WandaVision (2021) – Available on Disney+

This show was the first MCU original series released on Disney+. It follows the story of Maximoff, who is grief-stricken after losing a loved one. What’s more, is that the trailer for Doctor Strange 2 shows the movie continuing with Wanda right where the viewers last saw her in this show. The series becomes a must-watch for this reason.

4. Loki (2021) – Available on Disney+

This standalone MCU series explores Marvel’s concept of the multiverse. This show also depicts the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which is responsible for policing time travel to avoid branching timelines. Many themes and concepts from this show also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it would be a good idea to watch Loki if you haven’t already.

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Doctor Strange has a Prominent Role Here

This film precedes the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has a sizable role for Doctor Stephen Strange. It again has many themes that resurface in the Doctor Strange sequel and for this reason, it would be good to watch this movie again, if you already haven’t.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Release Date and Cast

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022. The cast of the movie includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier among others.