Since the announcement of the show’s ending, fans have been wildly speculating the return of much-loved couple Scott and Charlene, played by legends Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue. Now, Neighbours bosses have made fan’s wishes come true and have seemingly confirmed Jason and Kylie’s return to Ramsey Street to film “emotional scenes” before it ends this summer.
Posting a statement on the soap’s official Instagram, executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple, and it would not feel right to end the show without them.
“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale.
“It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”
As well as the official statement, the account posted an image of a close-up of the script with Scott and Charlene’s names on it.
Kylie and Jason also posted an image, each with their own halves of the script, however, neither of the actors has spoken out on their return.
Fans of the show were delighted to hear that they may be returning to the show, with Lucinda Cowden commenting: “Iconic!”
User cutebabe79 added: “Amazing way to finish the show off, hats off to Kylie & Jason for being part of #CelebratingNeighbours!”
Richard_price2 celebrated: “This is going to be so special
Unlike Home and Away, Neighbours has predominantly been produced for a UK audience during its years on screens.
The last episode of the Australian series will air on Monday, August 1, with a Network 10 spokesperson explaining: “From Monday, June 13, friends of Ramsay St can tune into double the fun, double the action with double episodes to celebrate the final season of Neighbours.
“The ultimate series finale will air on Monday, August 1.”
A petition to save the show received more than 66,000 signatures, including Melanie Pearson actress Lucinda Cowden, but this unfortunately didn’t change the soap’s fate.
Despite his recent decision to return to the show, Jason recently appeared on BBC Breakfast, where he told viewers they should celebrate the show rather than be sad about its ending.
He told presenters Sally Nugent and Dan Walker: “I do think it’s sad. And I don’t want to get into a running commentary about this. I’ve made comments about it.
“But I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours, it has kept my family employed for a long time, to be honest. My daughter’s in it, my Dad’s in it.”
Neighbours airs weekdays at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.
