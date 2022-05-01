Netflix Loses Schitt's Creek to a Competing Streaming Service

The Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek is on its way out of Netflix to its new streaming home, Hulu, where it will be available exclusively.

The comedy series is scheduled to leave Netflix on Oct. 3. It will be available exclusively on Hulu afterwards. On the announcement, Hulu president Joe Earley said, “Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu… We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

The six season series stars co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. After 80 episodes and a special, the show came to an end in 2020. Although critically praised across its entirety, the show was slow to build a fanbase, gaining popularity shortly after it was made available on Netflix. The official synopsis reads, “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt’s Creek. Watch all you want. Won multiple Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Lead (Catherine O’Hara) and Supporting (Emily Hampshire) Actress, Comedy.”





Netflix has reportedly struggled to hit targets in 2022. Though it was predicted to gain 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, the streaming giant lost approximately 200,000. Netflix has cited password sharing, rival streaming services and more as reasons for this loss in numbers. A further loss of two million subscribers is expected over Q2 of 2022.

At the end of 2021, Netflix reported, “Our revenue growth has slowed considerably as our results and forecast below show. Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and Netflix titles are very popular globally.” It added, “However, our relatively high household penetration – when including the large number of households sharing accounts – combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds. The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently.”





The loss may not be good news for Netflix, but it is reportedly being celebrated by other Hollywood execs. One of whom previously explained, “The entire town’s rooting against them… It’s not just the arrogance of announcing that you’re the leaders, not respecting executive contracts and [poaching] everybody and the way they carry themselves. There was a feeling of anger and then despair — are our businesses over?”

