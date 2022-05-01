The list for the new Netflix April 2022 movies and TV titles has been revealed, which you can view below, along with the titles that are set to leave the streaming service next month. This includes the highly-anticipated return of The Duffer Brothers’ hit sci-fi drama Strangers Things Season 4 and Love Death + Robots Vol. 3, as well as the series debuts of new Netflix originals The Lincoln Lawyer and The Pentaverate.

Next month will also see the world premieres of the new Netflix films including the comedy Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson, as well as the war drama film Operation Mincemeat.

Here’s What is Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Available May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 4

40 Years Young – NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Meltdown: Three Mile Island – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 5

Blood Sisters – NETFLIX SERIES

Clark – NETFLIX SERIES

The Pentaverate – NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 6

Along for the Ride – NETFLIX FILM

Marmaduke – NETFLIX FILM

The Sound of Magic – NETFLIX SERIES

Thar – NETFLIX FILM

The Takedown – NETFLIX FILM

Welcome to Eden – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes – NETFLIX COMEDY

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — NETFLIX ANIME

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

42 Days of Darkness – NETFLIX SERIES

Brotherhood: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Operation Mincemeat – NETFLIX FILM

Our Father – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Getaway King – NETFLIX FILM

Available May 12

Maverix – NETFLIX COMEDY

Savage Beauty – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – NETFLIX SERIES

The Lincoln Lawyer – NETFLIX SERIES

New Heights – NETFLIX SERIES

Senior Year – NETFLIX FILM

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden – NETFLIX ANIME

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 18

The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM

Toscana – NETFLIX FILM

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing – NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – NETFLIX FAMILY

The G Word with Adam Conover – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — NETFLIX COMEDY

Available May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too – NETFLIX FILM

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks — NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Available May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Godspeed – NETFLIX FILM

Sea of Love – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 25

The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Larva Pendant – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 26

Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Here’s What is Leaving Netflix in May 2022:

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander