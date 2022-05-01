The list for the new Netflix April 2022 movies and TV titles has been revealed, which you can view below, along with the titles that are set to leave the streaming service next month. This includes the highly-anticipated return of The Duffer Brothers’ hit sci-fi drama Strangers Things Season 4 and Love Death + Robots Vol. 3, as well as the series debuts of new Netflix originals The Lincoln Lawyer and The Pentaverate.
Next month will also see the world premieres of the new Netflix films including the comedy Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson, as well as the war drama film Operation Mincemeat.
Here’s What is Coming to Netflix in May 2022
Available May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
Available May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 4
40 Years Young – NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 5
Blood Sisters – NETFLIX SERIES
Clark – NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate – NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 6
Along for the Ride – NETFLIX FILM
Marmaduke – NETFLIX FILM
The Sound of Magic – NETFLIX SERIES
Thar – NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown – NETFLIX FILM
Welcome to Eden – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes – NETFLIX COMEDY
Available May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — NETFLIX ANIME
Available May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
42 Days of Darkness – NETFLIX SERIES
Brotherhood: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Operation Mincemeat – NETFLIX FILM
Our Father – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Getaway King – NETFLIX FILM
Available May 12
Maverix – NETFLIX COMEDY
Savage Beauty – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer – NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights – NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year – NETFLIX FILM
Available May 14
Borrego
Available May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
Available May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden – NETFLIX ANIME
Available May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 18
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. – NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family – NETFLIX FILM
Toscana – NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 19
A Perfect Pairing – NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — NETFLIX COMEDY
Available May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too – NETFLIX FILM
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks — NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Available May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Godspeed – NETFLIX FILM
Sea of Love – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 25
The Circle: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Larva Pendant – NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 26
Insiders: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Available May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal – NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Here’s What is Leaving Netflix in May 2022:
Leaving May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
