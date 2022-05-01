Newton tennis teams fall to Grinnell

GRINNELL — Maggie Garrett and Lauryn Garrett combined for three of Newton’s four wins during a Little Hawkeye Conference tennis dual with Grinnell on Thursday.

The Cardinals were 3-3 in singles but struggled in doubles during a 7-4 road loss to the Tigers.

Maggie Garrett moved up to No. 1 singles and won her match 6-0, 6-2 and Lauryn Garrett won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

The other singles win came from Ella Swarts. She won a three-set match 7-5, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 5 singles.

The Garrett sisters combined to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

The Cardinals were 1-1 in three-set matches. Roxanna Almazan and Avery Potter lost their doubles match in three sets and Almazan lost the first set of her singles match 7-6.

Lauryn Garrett

BOYS

Grinnell 11, Newton 0

Newton’s boys tennis team lost all 11 matches in straight sets on Senior Night at Aurora Heights Park on Thursday.

The Cardinals were close in several matches but couldn’t get into the win column against Grinnell.

“We played better matches tonight and have made great improvement since the start of the season,” Newton head boys tennis coach Jared Gerber said. “I wish we could have gotten more wins on Senior Night, but Grinnell is a good team.”

Jonny Valtman lost his singles match 6-3, 6-3, Kael Swarts got to 7-5 in one of his singles’ sets and Blake Baumgartner lost his first set 6-4. Ethan Valtman opened his singles match with a 6-3 loss.

The closest doubles match was at the No. 1 position as Baumgartner and Jonny Valtman lost 6-3, 6-4.

“Our seniors have been great leaders,” Gerber said. “All of our seniors are great young men, and I’m excited to see their future achievements.

“I especially want to thank Jonny and Blake who have played tennis for years and contributed a lot to this program.”