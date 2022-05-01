Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) – Norway will allocate 400 million crowns ($43.7 million) to a British-led initiative for buying weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Tuesday.
Norway may also make additional direct shipments of weapons to Ukraine on top of those it has already made, Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament.
($1 = 9.1619 Norwegian crowns)
Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche
