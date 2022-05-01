Pet Palooza event to benefit mental health awareness, humane societies

The Pet Palooza, a month-long fundraising event, is a virtual competition in which Kennebec Behavioral Health staff, community members and local humane societies enter their pets to compete for votes.

Each pet receives its own profile page that reveals information about that animal. Each week, the competition will highlight a different reality TV show parody: Real Housepets of Central Maine, Big Critter, Purrvivor and the Petchelor, according to a news release from the mental health clinic.

Starting Sunday, May 1, anyone can cast votes for their favorite pet by making a $1 or more donation — $1 equals one vote. Leadership boards will show which pets are in the lead on a weekly basis. On Tuesday, May 31, all the votes will be tallied and the pet with the most votes will receive a prize, sponsored by Loyal Biscuit Co.

KBH is also partnering with local humane societies to highlight their animals available for adoption.

Donations made to pets entered by shelters will be split 50/50 between KBH and the humane societies. Otherwise, all proceeds will support KBH’s Substance Use Prevention and Intervention Program.

Cast votes during National Pet Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. The Pet Palooza event page can be found at kbhmaine.org/pet-palooza.

To visit a pet’s profile, click on their image and make a vote by donation. To receive updates and see who wins, follow KBH on its social media platforms.

Kennebec Behavioral Health operates clinics in Waterville, Skowhegan, Winthrop, Augusta and Farmington.