The snooker icon, 45, progressed to the final after beating John Higgins 17-11 over the course of Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Taking on Judd Trump, the hero is taking part in his eighth World Championship final, having won all but one of his battles in the past.

Leading 5-3 going into the second session, the star would have been expected to be cool, calm and collected with the trophy up for grabs. But after previous controversy earlier in the tie, O’Sullivan continued to maintain a strained relationship with referee Olivier Marteel.

And after refusing to shake his hand going into the interval, the Wordsley-born star’s actions left opponent Trump in disbelief before play resumes at 7pm.