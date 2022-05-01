SPA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the match between Spain and Norway. They will play against each other for the first time in this tournament.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Details:

The 6th match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Spain facing off against Norway on 1st May at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Preview:

The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see its sixth match of the tournament between Spain and Norway.

Spain will be battling against Norway for the first time in the sixth match of this season of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series.

Spain is currently placed at the top of the points table for this season of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series whereas Norway is currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Spain played two matches in this season of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series where they won both of those matches while Norway played three matches in this tournament where they managed to win only one game.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C on the matchday with 39% humidity and 8 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground provides a neutral wicket where both the departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will be important in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 127 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this ground.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Probable XIs:

Spain: Awais Ahmed(wk), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Josh Trembearth-Moro, Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem Dar, Lorne Burns©, Ravi Panchal, Muhammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja

Norway: Khizer Ahmed©(wk), Bilal Safdar, Walid Ghauri, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Aminullah Tanha, Ali Saleem, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Yasir Ali-I is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Spain. He hammered 44 runs and took 2 wickets in the last game against Norway.

Lorne Burns is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Spain. He scored 15 runs and grabbed 2 wickets in the last match against Norway.

Muhammad-Sher Sahak is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Norway. He marked 2 runs and hunted 1 wicket in the last game against Spain.

Walid Ghuari is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Norway. He smacked 23 runs and scalped 1 wicket in the last match against Spain.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Muhammad-Sher Sahak, Lorne Burns

Vice-Captain – Yasir Ali-I, Walid Ghuari

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Khizer Ahmed

Batsmen – Raza Iqbal, Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak

All-rounders – Zulqarnain Haider, Yasir Ali-I (VC), Muhammad-Sher Sahak (C), Lorne Burns

Bowlers – Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Muhammad Kamran, Vinay Ravi

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SPA vs NOR Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Khizer Ahmed, Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Raza Iqbal, Walid Ghauri (VC), Wahidullah Sahak

All-rounders – Yasir Ali-I, Muhammad-Sher Sahak, Lorne Burns (C)

Bowlers – Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Muhammad Kamran, Ahmadullah Shinwari

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Expert Advice:

Muhammad-Sher Sahak will be a top captaincy choice for the mini grand leagues. Awais Ahmed and Ahmadullah Shinwari are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

SPA vs NOR ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Match 6 Probable Winners:

Spain is expected to win this match.