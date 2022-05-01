Cyprus and Malta have faced criticism from the EU over their golden visa schemes while other countries have said they will review their own schemes.

Some EU officials fear that the schemes attract criminals who may want to gain EU citizenship rights.

Golden visa schemes were very popular with Russian citizens, although have increased in popularity with Britons since Brexit.

Without a visa, British citizens can only stay in the EU for 90 out of every 180 days or they may face fines, deportation or a ban.