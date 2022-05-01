Strictly Come Dancing‘s Nadiya Bychkova has confirmed that she is in a relationship with co-star Kai Widdrington, months after denying that they were romantically involved.

The dancers were featured in photos that seemed to show them kissing at the start of the year, and although she previously told fans to not believe everything they read, she has now opened up about their romance to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now,” she said. “It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time.

nadiya bychkova and kai widdrington dancing on a stage

Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

Related: Strictly‘s Kai Widdrington looks unrecognisable in sweet throwback photo

“But we’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

“We’re focused on our work,” she further noted, adding: “thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do.”

Nadiya was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares five-year old daughter Mila, and she went on to say how important it is for her to be a positive role model for her daughter despite being separated from her father.

strictly come dancing launch red carpet

Getty Images

Related: Strictly Come Dancing‘s Claudia Winkleman admits show secret she’s “never told” before

“We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone,” she said, “We’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child. It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake.

“Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 tickets

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 tickets

Stage Entertainment UK/Phil McIntyre Entertainments/BBC Studios
ticketmaster.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing - Motsi & Anton's Strictly The Best [DVD] [2021]

Strictly Come Dancing – Motsi & Anton’s Strictly The Best [DVD] [2021]

Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2022

Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2022

BBC Books
amazon.co.uk

£7.76

We'll Meet Again by Anton Du Beke

We’ll Meet Again by Anton Du Beke

Zaffre
amazon.co.uk

£11.16

Strictly Come Dancing: Shirley and Craig's Perfect 10 [DVD]

Strictly Come Dancing: Shirley and Craig’s Perfect 10 [DVD]

Strictly Come Dancing – Strictly Fit: Dance Fit [DVD]

Strictly Come Dancing – Strictly Fit: Dance Fit [DVD]

Lionsgate Home Entertainment
amazon.co.uk

£4.89

Dance with Oti by Oti Mabuse, with illustrations by Samara Hardy

Dance with Oti by Oti Mabuse, with illustrations by Samara Hardy

Walker Books
Amazon

£6.57

Request a Cameo video message from one of Strictly's stars

Request a Cameo video message from one of Strictly’s stars

Cameo
cameo.com

Behind the Sequins: My Life by Shirley Ballas

Behind the Sequins: My Life by Shirley Ballas

Quite by Claudia Winkleman

Quite by Claudia Winkleman

Dances and Dreams on Diamond Street by Craig Revel Horwood

Dances and Dreams on Diamond Street by Craig Revel Horwood

Michael O’Mara
Amazon

£1.90

Strictly Come Dancing: The Board Game

Strictly Come Dancing: The Board Game

John Adams/Ideal
Amazon

£14.43

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton's Truly Madly Strictly [DVD] [2019]

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton’s Truly Madly Strictly [DVD] [2019]

In Strictest Confidence by Craig Revel Horwood

In Strictest Confidence by Craig Revel Horwood

Michael O’Mara
Amazon

£7.70

Darcey Bussell: Evolved

Darcey Bussell: Evolved

Hardie Grant
Amazon

£9.99

Moonlight Over Mayfair by Anton Du Beke

Moonlight Over Mayfair by Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing - Bruno's Bellissimo Blackpool [DVD] [2018]

Strictly Come Dancing – Bruno’s Bellissimo Blackpool [DVD] [2018]

Strictly Ola: My Story by Ola Jordan

Strictly Ola: My Story by Ola Jordan

My Story by Bruno Tonioli

My Story by Bruno Tonioli

Dancing Out of Darkness: My Story by Kristina Rihanoff

Dancing Out of Darkness: My Story by Kristina Rihanoff

John Blake Publishing
Amazon

£13.34

Pasha - My Story by Pasha Kovalev

Pasha – My Story by Pasha Kovalev

John Blake Publishing
Amazon

£3.99

Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom by Len Goodman

Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom by Len Goodman

Ebury Press
Amazon

£9.75

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io



Source link



By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Google News

Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.