Strictly Come Dancing‘s Nadiya Bychkova has confirmed that she is in a relationship with co-star Kai Widdrington, months after denying that they were romantically involved.

The dancers were featured in photos that seemed to show them kissing at the start of the year, and although she previously told fans to not believe everything they read, she has now opened up about their romance to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

“We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now,” she said. “It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time.

“But we’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

“We’re focused on our work,” she further noted, adding: “thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do.”

Nadiya was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares five-year old daughter Mila, and she went on to say how important it is for her to be a positive role model for her daughter despite being separated from her father.

“We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone,” she said, “We’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child. It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake.

“Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

