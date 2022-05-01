Earlier this year, it was reported that Sabrina had quit The Larkins due to a disagreement on set. However, at the time, the actress’s publicist said the reason for her departure was because of “schedule clashes”. Despite the claims, ITV has now revealed that actress Joelle Rae will be taking on the role of Mariette in the upcoming series.

The ITV series will be back later this year as it returns with its second series.

Show bosses have confirmed that filming for the programme is currently underway, and will shoot throughout the summer in the Kent countryside.

The six-part series is an adaptation of H.E. Bates’s series of novels concerning the Larkin family.

Bradley Walsh and his onscreen wife Joanna Scanlan will return as the iconic and much-loved Pop and Ma Larkin.

